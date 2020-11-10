By StoryStudio

The relationships built by Iowa credit unions have never been more important than today, a time when the value of trust in one another cannot be understated. Iowa credit unions have lived their “people helping people” mission by putting Iowans first as we navigate these challenging times. It makes a lot of sense because, unlike for-profit commercial banks, Iowa credit unions are non-profit, member-owned financial institutions.

The numbers from these financial resources speak for themselves. Iowa credit unions have provided millions of dollars in relief during the pandemic, including:

$6.8 million in emergency loans to Iowans and small businesses

$882 million in loan relief through: 2,373 mortgage payments deferred 33,671 consumer loan payments deferred 798 business loan payments deferred

1,300+ grants to Iowans and small businesses through the Iowa Credit Union Foundation

$2.6 million in charitable donations

$93 million through 2,217 small business Paycheck Protection Program loans

“Iowa credit unions have been an essential resource on the front lines, helping Iowans and small businesses navigate both the global pandemic and the devastating derecho storm this year,” said Murray Williams, President and CEO of the Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL). “We celebrate the spirit and resiliency of the credit union movement and also recognize the positive impact Iowa credit unions have on our local communities when they need us most.”

And these aren’t simply impressive numbers. Each Iowan or small business continues to benefit directly from the individualized approach taken by Iowa credit unions. As membership-based organizations, Iowa credit unions realize there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to helping Iowans navigate the pandemic and they invite each person seeking assistance to meet virtually, on the phone, or in-person within a socially distanced environment. One credit union officer even visited the front porch of an elderly, widowed member who was under quarantine but needed to deposit her biweekly check. The credit union employee even asked if, given her current predicament, there was anything the member needed from the store. These personalized practices allow credit unions to work on each loan on a case-by-case basis to ensure that every single member receives benefits best suited to their exact situation.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, most large commercial banks immediately focused on how to generate the most profit during the crisis. These banks swiftly bypassed small-dollar emergency loans to concentrate on bailing out big corporations, ignoring the opportunity to help a neighbor pay an overdue utility bill or put food on the table. Many small businesses also suffered in the shadow of larger corporations, ignored by for-profit banks when they had no place to turn to make payroll, pay rent, or compensate for the loss of revenue. In contrast, Iowa credit unions offered millions in emergency loans and deferred payments for regular members.

The $500 Emergency Relief Fund grants provide a perfect example of exactly how Iowa credit unions responded differently to the needs of their fellow Iowans. The Iowa Credit Union Foundation went to work the moment the pandemic began challenging the economic landscape for Iowans. The Foundation raised more than $700,000 to support community members adversely affected by the difficult financial times. Rather than vary grant amounts and create an inequitable system, $500 uniform grants were issued to help Iowans and small businesses to address a pressing need, be it a utility payment, grocery shopping or some other essential need. This enabled grantees to maintain positive credit and rebuild their businesses and lives. Many of these grants were directed toward smaller, more vulnerable businesses, including sole proprietors who have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

“This grant will help me with bills and keeping our family afloat,” said Mercedes, an Iowa credit union member who lost two months of income. “I am a massage therapist… This money will help me adjust to helping my clients and not having to change my career.”

Mercedes is just one of hundreds of Iowans, from painting company owners, to college students to service employees and others, who have benefitted directly from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

The Payment Protection Program is equally instructive. Much has been reported about large corporations exploiting this federal relief program by receiving enormous loans specifically from large commercial banks. Iowa credit unions took a different approach, working to help any member regardless of the business’s size or financial means, the focus squarely on helping the community and, unlike for-profit banks, free of concern about ROI. In short, corporate banks remain fixated on making a profit, even in dire times. Iowa credit unions established their Payment Protection Program loan guidelines to help other Iowans.

As the pandemic continues, Iowa credit unions continue to fulfill their mission to help members build financial health. These efforts include a potential program that encourages monthly savings, even modest amounts as little as $25, with incentives such as prizes and gift cards from local businesses. Members will again enjoy the “Skip a Payment” program during the holidays, the opportunity to defer an auto or other payment to keep a little more money in the bank account to have on hand for the holidays.

There are countless stories of members benefitting from these personalized programs at Iowa credit unions. A recently jobless Waukee area credit union member was able to defer her car payments for several months. A member in Waterloo, who had been ordered by his doctor to remain at home due to being high-risk of COVID-19, set up a “Delay-a-Pay” arrangement on his auto loan and credit cards to help compensate for loss of income from his employer once quarantined. Several self-employed small business owners also benefitted directly, from a hair salon owner who was able to skip a couple of auto payments to an in-home daycare provider who was able to defer her mortgage and auto payments.

If 2020 has shown us anything, it has demonstrated the importance of community in the face of difficulty. It has underscored the efforts of medical and other first responders first hand, connect with friends and family who may need a hand or simply an ear, and work with area businesses to help everyone in the community remain solvent. This year has also confirmed the significance of a not-for-profit financial institution that puts the economic health of Iowans above all else. Visit www.IowaCreditUnions.com to learn about membership and programs.

*Economic relief data calculated through a survey of Iowa credit unions based on their activity from March – August 2020. Loan relief total represents total loan portfolio principal balance at risk.