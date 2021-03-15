By StoryStudio

Oklahomans face severe storms and intense crises. But battling disasters and inequity in Oklahoma is nothing new. An army has been fighting for Oklahomans during times of distress for almost 120 years, one dedicated to doing the most good while spreading a message of hope: The Salvation Army. Inspired by their faith, The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma continues to set a Christ-like example through compassion and service across our state.

You’ve probably heard of The Salvation Army, but what you may not realize is just how vital their contributions are to our communities. The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma provides outreach for the neediest among us through a panoply of volunteer-led, philanthropically supported programs. In Oklahoma, Canadian, and Cleveland Counties, Salvation Army members are out daily caring for the elderly at four senior centers, providing physical and spiritual nourishment to the homeless through the Night Watch program, feeding and housing those in need through their emergency shelter and community meal offerings and preventing homelessness through food, utility and rent assistance.

When disaster happens, The Salvation Army is on the front lines. By providing beverages, meals, and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and survivors, The Salvation Army strives to bring hope and healing to people who find themselves in the midst of extremely difficult situations.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oklahoma (SABGC) is one major way The Salvation Army has been serving our communities.. With a mission to enable all young people, especially those in the most need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, youth ages 6–18 have been bringing their school-issued device to the Club and receiving assistance in completing their remote learning while also participating in the SABGC’s enhancement programming.

“At the Boys & Girls Club, I get to play video games with my friends, and I get to be a part of a play we are doing,” says Olivia, aged 10. Her interactions with friends and the fun activities are what keeps her coming back. “I get to help out with things at the Club, too, like helping other kids in the play with their lines and helping [her teacher] Ms. Javon with what people should do in the play.”

The SABGC is changing lives like Olivia’s every day. Focusing on the core areas of academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership development, the Boys & Girls Club offers invaluable access to enhancement activities like Olivia’s play. Club members also have access to all sorts of other fun activities, like art, dance, music instruction, photography, team sports, STEM projects, spiritual development, and community involvement. Additionally, the Boys & Girls Club provides snacks and meals to every Club member, Monday through Friday, in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which is a relief to many struggling parents.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs has helped me by providing a safe and secure place for my children to go every day,” explains Shantel, a parent of two children who have attended the Club for several years. “During the winter they have always provided my children with coats, which is sometimes hard to do when you are a single-parent household. During the start of the pandemic, they provided dinner and snacks for the children along with activities just to help keep them busy, and they rewarded them for doing it.”

“One of the biggest challenges The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is trying to address is providing a safe, educational, and fun environment for youth from various backgrounds,” says David Rivera, a Youth Development Professional at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma City. “These kids might not have as many opportunities as others, but we’re dedicated to enabling them to participate in programs such as STEM, drama, music, PE, chess, and video games.”

“These programs allow kids to explore and discover what they are passionate about, which is essential in instilling the confidence they’ll need to succeed,” David says. He finds his fellow staff members at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to be well-rounded individuals who are not only able to competently provide these programs but also be passionate about the development of every kid who walks into the building. Simply put, without the Boys & Girls Club and teachers like David, life would be a lot harder for many.

“The Boys & Girls Club gives children a new way outside of school to learn to communicate with people and find new things that they like,” says Shantel. “For working parents, the Club provides reasonable hours when your children can be dropped off and picked up.”



The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is making a real difference in the lives of Boys & Girls Club members. But they’re not the only ones benefiting. Those who teach and volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club are only too happy to share what their experiences changing lives has meant to them.

This kind of community service doesn’t happen in a vacuum, which is why the Boys & Girls Club and The Salvation Army partner with other agencies like OG&E. Their trusted volunteers help to address food insecurity, provide support for emotional and behavioral health needs, connect families to resources, and ensure the safety of children and families.

“My experience volunteering with SABGC has been great,” says Tena Slaughter, a long-time volunteer and Advisory Council member for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of OKC, also the Community Relations Coordinator for OG&E. “Being able to interact with the Club members from different schools has been very enlightening. Volunteering with SABGC and other agencies supported by OG&E helps me realize our youth has something to offer our society if we can lift them up and encourage them.”

Joe Bonner, a volunteer and donor who chairs the SABGC Advisory Council, agrees. “Regardless of how much or how little time I have to volunteer, and no matter what skills and experience I might be able to share, the staff at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is genuinely thankful for the help. They are always able to work me into a meaningful role, no matter how small. So, it’s been a rare combination of easy, simple, and truly fulfilling.”

Bonner recalls being awed by the SABGC’s response to the pandemic of 2020.

“The staff of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club sprang into action to help our member families in the early days of the pandemic. Nobody adapted and improvised more quickly or effectively to keep the Club open, providing a safe haven and other critical services even when local schools were closed. The ‘can do’ attitude among the Club staff is nothing short of remarkable, and it inspires everyone who volunteers there.”

The Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club are bringing hope to our community one child at a time. But their success depends on many factors. For the last 50 years, Oklahomans just like you have been donating their time and money to ensure these programs remain accessible to the kids and parents who desperately need them.

“I always tell people I love The Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club because they have family at heart,” Shantel reflects. “Donating to them is great because you are pouring into a child’s future for them to go to a place that teaches them to volunteer and serve their community. You are giving food to parents who may not have the money for food and snacks. Lastly, by donating, you are providing a safe community and lasting friendships for families.”



One of the best ways to support the Boys & Girls Club is The Salvation Army’s Adopt-a-Child program. Your support makes a personal difference in a child’s life. With multiple options on how to support the Club, you choose where your resources are best spent. You come away with the confidence and joy that your contribution has gone directly to support a child through the Boys & Girls Club.

“It takes a village to raise kids to be good citizens, but in order to do that, agencies like SABGC need the support from organizations such as OG&E to provide resources,” says Tena. “When you donate to SABGC programs and events, you are helping our youth prepare for the future.”

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma continues to do what it does best and that is to do the most good for the most people in need. The future is bright, and with the help of Oklahomans like you, The Salvation Army further its mission of providing for those who have less. To learn more about volunteering or giving, please visit TSAOK.org.