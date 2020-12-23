By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Joel H., 62, was once more active than most people his age – walking from the fuel truck to the plane and back, multiple times a day at a South Carolina airport.

“It used to be nothing to put 10 miles on my feet every single day,” Joel said. “It can be difficult to even walk my dogs around the neighborhood now.”

In 2015, Joel was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer and had more than half of his prostate removed. Despite 38 radiation treatments and a hormone injection, the cancer metastasized to his hip, spine, sternum and shoulder.

“The initial diagnosis was incredibly difficult,” Joel’s wife Tracey remarked. “Even though I’m a nurse, I had never dealt with something like this in my career, so I was very nervous.”

Now five years later, Joel is still able to enjoy time with friends and family and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals every week. Why? In part because of his doctor’s decision to take a personalized approach to his cancer therapy.

Determining a Different Treatment Path

Joel was feeling physically well after his initial diagnosis and continued to work the strenuous role of an airline refueler in South Carolina. However, his cancer had other plans as it continued to spread throughout his body. His first oncologist suggested that it was time to begin chemotherapy.

Joel had watched his own father battle stomach cancer and saw the detrimental effects chemotherapy had on both his physical and mental health.

“It definitely left an impression on me,” he said. “I saw that fear in someone I love, and I didn’t want that to happen to me.”

He was determined to find another viable option.

That’s when Joel and Tracey were introduced to Dr. Neal Shore from the Carolina Urologic Research Center, who presented them with an alternate treatment option – precision medicine.

Dr. Shore said the availability of comprehensive genomic testing, which can find targetable mutations in cancer’s DNA, is a key component to his approach.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of cancer care today is the ability to truly tailor treatment by analyzing the individual genomic makeup of a person’s cancer.”

In 2018, Dr. Shore ordered a liquid biopsy test for Joel from Foundation Medicine.

Joel’s genomic profiling report revealed specific gene mutations, making him eligible for a clinical trial designed on the basis of gene mutations. Earlier this year, an enhanced version of that test, called FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1

He said the trial “felt like a fresh start and a new outlook.”

Two years later, Joel remains in the same trial. He receives treatment from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have been more challenging if he had chosen the chemotherapy route.

“If we had listened to what the internet was saying about his life expectancy and how chemotherapy was the best option, Joel may have been gone by now,” Tracey said.

The couple said trusting Dr. Shore and his opinion on trying out precision medicine is the best decision they could have made.

“Everything about cancer is life-changing,” said Joel. “There are little things here and there that will never be the same, like taking long walks with my dogs and my high energy levels. But while it has altered my life, I’m just thankful it hasn’t ended it.”

