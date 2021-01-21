By StoryStudio

In 2014, Bryan Dylewski faced one of the toughest challenges of his adult life. His aging father was once again in the hospital recovering from a fall. The time is now, the hospital said. If we are to release your father, he needs a full-time 24-hour caregiver. The dilemma cut Bryan straight to the quick: put his father in a nursing home against his wishes or try to care for him full time at his home, despite the fact Bryan had a career and kids of his own. Ultimately, he honored his father’s wishes to not be put in a nursing home or assisted living facility, but the transition was tough.

“I hired a private home aide to help me with providing care to my father,” Bryan recalls. “It was difficult to do by myself while raising children and working full time. My background was in the medical device industry, and my only experience with care was with my own children. I viewed caring for my father as something that needed to be done and I did it. It was uncomfortable at first, but I got used to it as time went on.”

Ultimately, it was one of the best decisions of Bryan’s life. “He was happy being in the comfort of his own home and around his family, sleeping in his own bed in a familiar, safe environment. I saw that the only way he could accomplish being at home safe and happy was for him to have his own home aide or caregiver.”

A Father’s Legacy

After his father died, Bryan thought a lot about his father’s experience. “I witnessed firsthand that my father wished to remain home and not at live-in nursing homes and or community living facilities, but I knew that, with his memory loss and falls, he could no longer live safely by himself.” His father was hesitant at first to have a care giver in his home, but when Bryan reminded him what the alternative was, his father agreed it was for the best.

“After making the decision to hire a home aide, my father grew to really love her,” Bryan remembers fondly. “They had a special connection. It was so good to see. In the end, I was thankful for the experience and that I was able to honor my father’s wishes for him to remain home and be somewhat happy.”

The experience inspired Bryan to found The HomeAides, a home care agency servicing family in Massachusetts by providing private and affordable, non-medical 24-7-365 home care to seniors who require temporary or long-term assistance with the activities of daily living. While a life-changing decision like this would give many of us pause, for Bryan, it was a straightforward.

“After our experience, I saw a gap that needed filling,” he says. “I knew I could create a company that could do a better job than other companies providing home aide services. I wanted to save people and families money by providing a quality caregiver service at an affordable cost.”

Affordable and Accessible Senior Care

Exceptional care at an affordable price is still The HomeAides’ guarantee six years later.

“We are passionate about what we do,” Bryan explains. “We work hard for our clients to receive the best possible experience in caregiver services while providing affordable services up to 30% less compared to other home companion companies. The goal is to make these options more accessible and achievable for families in need. That is our Best Price Guarantee and that is our commitment to our clients!”

Unlike many of their corporate competitors, Bryan and the caregivers at The HomeAides understand firsthand the emotional and financial challenges families often endure when trying to provide care for their loved one. The HomeAides team work tirelessly to deliver quality in-home care with a personal touch.

“Enabling seniors to maintain their independence and dignity while bringing peace of mind to the families that love them is at the very heart of The HomeAides,” says Bryan. For Bryan and The HomeAides, this isn’t a sales pitch; it’s a promise kept every time they serve a new family.

A Personalized Care Plan

The HomeAides team of knowledgeable industry professionals has over 45 years of combined experience in providing caregiver services to seniors with varying care needs and at different stages of life. Each HomeAide caregiver goes through a rigorous hiring and orientation process that includes a full background check, in-depth in-person interview, extensive references and memory support education. Caregivers from The HomeAides are then paired with a senior or loved one with whom they will be most compatible, ensuring your loved one remains happy and comfortable in their own home.

In this case, 24-7-365 care really means around-the-clock care. Your HomeAide will provide companionship and help with a wide variety of daily living activities such as meal prep, light housekeeping, bathing, running errands, going for a walk, and visiting friends. The HomeAides has a flexible hourly home care service plan with transparent pricing designed to meet your loved one’s specific needs and budget. Their “Live the Day” motto ensures your family member will experience each day to its fullest based on The HomeAide’s personalized care plan which takes into account your loved one’s needs, hobbies, personality and interests. HomeAides is optimistic, relationship-based care.

The HomeAides has a wide range of services beyond around-the-clock care, including memory care support, in-home hourly care, end-of-life care and short-term temporary care. The HomeAides are registered by both the state of Massachusetts and Connecticut Departments of Consumer Protection and all caregivers are bonded and insured. Your loved one is in capable hands under the care of the HomeAides team.

“We knew that The HomeAides was the right choice from the first conversation,” say HomeAide clients Jim and Nancy. “Bryan’s caring manner, professional way and the focus on meeting the needs of our parents was evident. He listened intently and was willing to take all the time we needed to work through this difficult time. Along with that, he offered for us to interview the aide that he felt fit us. This too was a wonderful experience. They knew how to ease our nerves and concerns. We have been working with them for some time now, and the experience has been extremely comforting.”

Bryan and the HomeAides team understand it can be hard to know when the right time is to engage their services. For Bryan, waiting to long with his own father is his only regret.

“I had to choose our home aide a week or so before dad was being discharged from the skilled rehab facility,” recalls Bryan. “Looking back, I should have hired someone about six months prior to him being hospitalized due to falls.”

Having been through the experience, Bryan recommends that people hire a home aide when they see their loved one struggling with memory issues, falls or being unsteady on their feet with a high risk of falls.

“Having a plan in place to address these oncoming challenges as you notice gradual changes in your loved one’s physiological and psychological state of well-being can make a big difference in getting them the attention and care they need to continue living a safe and healthy life at home,” Bryan says. “That begins with finding quality, compassionate and experienced in-home caregivers like The HomeAides.”

If you are at that difficult juncture with a parent or loved one, you’re not alone. Contact the caring professionals at The HomeAides today and see how their exceptional care at the guaranteed lowest price can provide you the same peace of mind Bryan received with his own father. Visit thehomeaides.com or call (617) 207-9827.