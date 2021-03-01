By StoryStudio

Have you ever lost track of an account, a security, or paid a bill twice? It happens! One in ten people have unclaimed property. You might neglect to chase a check, forget about an account, or simply overpay a bill. Every year, the Treasury receives these funds when people lose track of them. Do you have unclaimed property?

What is Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed Property is any financial asset (not including land or real estate) that has gone without customer-generated activity for an extended period of time.

Examples Include: – Savings and Checking accounts

– Unpaid wages or commissions

– Uncashed insurance proceeds

– Stocks, underlying shares, or uncashed dividends

– Customer deposits or overpayments

– Certificates of deposit

– Credit balances and refunds

– Money orders

– Life insurance policies

– Uncashed benefit checks

– Accounts payable checks

Is it free? Or will this cost me money?

This will not cost you any money. This is a public service provided for FREE by the Office of the State Treasurer. There is no time limit to file a claim, and all funds earn interest until claimed.

Why does the state have my money in the first place?

Property becomes unclaimed when the asset holder is unable to contact the asset owner for three years for fifteen years for traveler’s checks). The law requires business entities and others to review and turn over all unclaimed assets in their possession to the State on an annual basis.

So…What’s the catch?

Believe it or not, there isn’t one! Returning unclaimed property is a FREE service that every state provides. Helping you recover lost assets is our only goal. For us, money in your pocket is a job well done.

Our goal is to return these assets as quickly as possible. For a comprehensive listing of the 10,000,000 plus properties that remain unclaimed, please call or visit the Division’s website. The faster you file, the faster we get your money back in your hands.

CALL:

1-888-344-MASS(6277) or 617-367-0400

VISIT:

findmassmoney.com

EMAIL:

unclaimedproperty@tre.state.ma.us

WRITE:

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Department of the State Treasurer

Unclaimed Property Division

One Ashburton Place, 12th Floor

Boston, MA 02108