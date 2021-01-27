By StoryStudio

There’s nothing like hanging out in a dry, comfortable space of a finished basement that you can enjoy year round. We all know that heat rises, but the primary reason a basement stays cool is because of moisture. Moisture from rain, interior moisture sources like wet floors, wet walls, leaking windows, efflorescence and the moisture in concrete after construction combines with exterior humid air that enters the basement and condenses on cooler surfaces. While it might help lower the temperature, this moisture isn’t always good. Research suggests up to 60 percent of basements in the US have been damaged by an excess of moisture and water. Basement damage is costly to repair and hazardous to the safety and value of your home. It’s best to know the warning signs of potential water damage so you can take preventative steps to stop it before it gets worse.

The experts at Carolina Basement Solutions have identified 4 warning signs homeowners should be aware of that suggest you may need to have a professional help protect your basement from water. As a family-owned business serving South Carolina; Western, Triad and Triangle region of North Carolina and the Greater Charlotte Area, Carolina Basement Solutions has the experience and the expertise to accurately identify solutions to these problems. Here’s what to look for.

Efflorescence is a white powdery substance commonly found along the surface of concrete walls, concrete block walls, and brick walls. Efflorescence is the formation of mineral deposits found in most common masonry materials which are then pushed to the surface by the force of water. While efflorescence is non-toxic, its presence should alarm you as it’s usually a tell-tale sign of water issues.

Condensation is commonly seen on your car windshield, but if you see it in your basement, you may have a problem. The development and collection of water along basement surfaces and items is the sign of condensation. Condensation occurs when high-humidity air collides with high levels of moisture. Both high moisture levels and high humidity are often a result of water problems and/or poor air quality. Condensation leads to mold and mildew, further damaging your basement. Controlling the air quality and eliminating water problems are critical steps toward preventing condensation.

Finished basements are a fantastic addition to a home, adding space and value. But those additions—carpet, tile, hardwood products—are susceptible to water damage, mold, and mildew if the basement is not properly protected. The quickest way to make sure your basement is properly protected is to take a close inspection of the basement’s drywall. If the drywall is damp to the touch or has visible water stains, you need to call a professional. Similarly, if your basement is unfinished, the appearance of leaks along the basement walls is the most common and obvious sign of water problems. Remember, just because the leaks are small in size doesn’t mean the extent of the damage is. The presence of any water on your basement walls is a symptom that should be promptly addressed.

This one seems obvious, but you’d be surprised. After a heavy rain, it can be easy to dismiss water on your basement floor as an isolated occurrence, even though its very presence is a sign your basement has one or multiple entry points where water is getting in. Standing water or the evidence of water along the surface of your basement floor slab often comes from leaks within the basement walls. The presence of water on the slab can also be a result of water seeping in from beneath the walls. Similarly, if your basement is carpeted it can quickly soak up water and very quickly lead to mold and mildew.

If you have any of these troubling warning signs, your home may have drainage issues that need to be professionally addressed. Carolina Basement Solutions (CBS) specializes in providing a waterproofing system that will truly protect your basement. CBS has an individualized solution to even the most unique constructions and drainage problems. The CBS team is made up of friendly, experienced professionals who all share the same goal: to provide you with the best and most affordable solutions and services in a prompt, reliable fashion. All their services and systems are guaranteed to provide you with the highest level of satisfaction. Whether you need a moisture barrier, a diverter, drainage system, carbon fiber wall reinforcement, or a sump pump, CBS is the only call you need to make.