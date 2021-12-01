By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Whether this is your first or 15th time hosting friends and family for holiday celebrations, you know that preparation is key to a successful party. Planning a holiday get-together should be enjoyable, and here are some helpful tips to help make hosting merry and bright for all, courtesy of Tropicana.

Decorate simply. Less is more. A few holiday decorations go a long way. Spruce up your space with a few garlands here or there, a wreath on the door and some paper snowflakes to set the mood. Plus, if you have kids, you can set them up with a holiday craft that keeps them entertained and doubles as decor.

Less is more. A few holiday decorations go a long way. Spruce up your space with a few garlands here or there, a wreath on the door and some paper snowflakes to set the mood. Plus, if you have kids, you can set them up with a holiday craft that keeps them entertained and doubles as decor. Cook ahead of time. It’s easy to make cookie dough the day before the party, refrigerate or freeze it, and slip a tray of cookies into the oven just as your guests are arriving. Bonus points for the delicious smell that will fill your space!

It’s easy to make cookie dough the day before the party, refrigerate or freeze it, and slip a tray of cookies into the oven just as your guests are arriving. Bonus points for the delicious smell that will fill your space! Don’t be afraid to share the love. Invite your guests to bring their favorite appetizer, side dish or dessert to share.

Invite your guests to bring their favorite appetizer, side dish or dessert to share. Make a list of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drink options. You can buy ingredients for festive cocktails and mocktails a few days in advance and keep them refrigerated until guests arrive. While everyone enjoys their drinks, you’ll free up fridge space for leftover food.

Bright and cheery cocktails and mocktails that everyone can enjoy are essential for getting into the holiday spirit. If you’re having trouble coming up with holiday drinks, fear not! From your daily morning OJ to the special moments around the holiday table, Tropicana is here with some easy-to-make recipes. Tropicana’s delicious cocktail and mocktail recipes will bring a moment of brightness to any festive gathering this winter using Tropicana Premium Drinks and seasonal garnishes that add a fun flair.

Frosted Coconut Martini Cocktail

Winter hasn’t arrived until you’ve cozied up to a toasty fire with a frosty and delicious Frosted Coconut Martini. Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada brings a hint of bright summer flavor to this twist on a holiday classic. Please drink responsibly.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada

1 ounce gin

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

Coconut flakes and sliced pineapple for garnish

Honey to adhere coconut flakes to rim

Instructions:

1. Dip cocktail glass rim in honey and then coconut flakes.

2. Fill shaker with ice.

3. Pour Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada and gin into shaker and shake well.

4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

5. Garnish with coconut flakes and sliced pineapple.

Frosted Coconut Martini Mocktail

If an alcoholic beverage isn’t for you, you can still mix up a seasonal coconut martini mocktail that tastes delicious.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada

1.5 ounces club soda

1 ounce pineapple juice

Coconut flakes and sliced pineapple for garnish

Honey to adhere coconut flakes to rim

Dash of bitters

Instructions:

1. Dip cocktail glass rim in honey and then coconut flakes.

2. Fill shaker with ice.

3. Pour Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada and gin into shaker and shake well.

4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

5. Add a dash of bitters and garnish with coconut flakes and sliced pineapple.

Berry Merry Mule Cocktail

A year-round favorite, the Berry Merry Mule Cocktail offers a modern twist on a classic mule and is a holiday party must-have. Please drink responsibly.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tropicana Premium Drinks Summer Berry Bliss

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce lime, juiced

1 1/2 ounces ginger beer

Blackberries and lime for garnish

Instructions:

1. Over an ice-filled copper mug, pour Tropicana Premium Drinks Summer Berry Bliss, bourbon and lime juice.

2. Top with ginger beer.

3. Stir to combine.

4. Garnish with lime and blackberries.

Berry Merry Mule Mocktail

This delicious fan favorite mule is just as enticing sans bourbon.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tropicana Premium Drinks Summer Berry Bliss

2 ounces ginger ale

1/2 ounce lime, juiced

Blackberries and lime for garnish

Instructions:

1. Over an ice-filled copper mug, pour Tropicana Premium Drinks Summer Berry Bliss, ginger ale and lime juice.

2. Top with ginger ale.

3. Stir to combine.

4. Garnish with lime and blackberries.

Let Tropicana add real moments of brightness to your holiday party. Both Tropicana Premium Drinks Pina Colada and Tropicana Premium Drinks Summer Berry Bliss are available in 52-ounce bottles, so you’ll have more than enough to make cocktails and mocktails for all your guests. You may even have leftovers to enjoy after everyone has gone home. Cheers!

