By StoryStudio

(BPT) – The average person takes between 17,280 and 23,040 breaths a day, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. With colder months ahead driving people back indoors — where concentrations of allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander and smoke can be up to five times higher — air quality should be a top priority.

“More people are becoming aware of the quality of air in their homes and want to take control,” says Anda Allison, associate director, air care at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. “An air purifier can help remove common irritants and allergens to help your family breathe healthier. The key is to get the right one for your space and your needs.”

To help guide your research, Anda shares several important things to consider when buying a home air purifier:

Reasons

What problem do you want to solve with an air purifier? Common concerns include allergies, odors, pet dander, wildfire smoke or general pollution. When researching options, make sure the air purifier you select addresses your specific concerns regarding air quality. Ranging from personal to large room units, BISSELL air purifiers are a great option to consider, as they’re engineered to capture odors and allergens like dander, dust, hair, pollen and smoke, like that from smoking, cooking and wildfires.

Size and space

Air purifiers are available in a variety of sizes and offer a range of square foot coverage. When selecting an air purifier, the first step is to determine where you want to place your air purifier. Personal air purifiers are ideal for smaller rooms, such as offices, nurseries, dorm rooms or bedrooms. They fit nicely on bedside tables, desks or end tables. Air purifiers with large capacity are great for living areas, bedrooms, kitchens and basements. Once you determine where to place an air purifier, you can select the appropriate size by the indicated clean air delivery rate (CADR). The CADR metrics will correlate to the total square foot coverage the air purifier offers. To ensure the air purifier works effectively, it’s essential to select the right size for maximum coverage within your space.

Multiple filters

Filtration technology is the key to delivering clean air in the home. Three-stage filtration featuring a pre-filter, HEPA and carbon is featured in many air purifiers, including the BISSELL air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier. The three-stage filtration system in the air320 Max air purifier includes a permanent-fabric pre-filter on the front of the machine, an H13 Medical Grade HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns and smaller, such as dust, pollen, pet dander and smoke when used on the lowest fan speed. The activated carbon filter captures gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as odors from pets, cooking, smoke and other common household odors.

Style and technology

BISSELL has been recognized by customers for differentiated designs within air purification. The BISSELL air320 Max air purifier has been described by consumers as “The Apple of Air purifiers” and “overall design is a big step above its competitors.” BISSELL understands that these devices will become a part of your home’s aesthetic and designed the air320 Max air purifier with clean lines, smooth edges, modern legs, a discreet cord wrap and a fabric front. The air320 Max air purifier blends seamlessly into any style home. For ease of use, this air purifier offers an intuitive, soft-touch dial and pairs with the BISSELL Connect App, which allows users to easily monitor indoor air quality, reset and check filter life, adjust fan speed and activate night mode.

“Every breath you take fuels your body and mind,” says Anda. “Investing in a home air purifier helps improve your indoor air quality so you can breathe easier.”