By StoryStudio

Northern California homeowners like Caroline Chang juggle the daily demands of life along with an ever-growing list of home maintenance needs. Water heaters need flushing, outlets get worn out and unchecked seasonal yard work can pile up, leaving homeowners like Chang bewildered.



“These are all things I not only don’t know how to do, but wouldn’t know who to call to get done. I do know how to do yard work, but it got too overwhelming,” said Chang.

Chang recently discovered AAA House Manager, a service that helps homeowners and landlords with home maintenance and repairs. The service has been around in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2018, but launched in Sacramento in late 2021. It’s backed by AAA, though it’s not a requirement to be a AAA member to join.

“Finding the time or the right trusted professionals to tackle home projects, fixes and upgrades can be a challenge,” said Andrew Toler, Director of Operations for AAA House Manager. “The service takes the hassle out of home maintenance by proactively tackling home upkeep and renovations via in-depth home assessments, projects consultations, and seasonal maintenance visits, which can prevent expensive repairs and replacements down the line.”



AAA House Manager offers three plan options starting at $69 a year and includes access to trained, local home professionals with experience in more than 500 maintenance and renovation tasks. From providing virtual support on DIY projects to large home renovations, AAA House Manager offers a dedicated team of licensed contractors, project managers, and experienced professionals to complete the project on time and on budget.

“I love House Manager,” said Chang. “I’ve had outlets installed and upgraded, new LED lights in my garage, new smoke alarms installed that won’t beep at 3 a.m. with the low battery warning, and my water heater flushed.”

In order to help homeowners prepare to tackle home maintenance tasks throughout the year, AAA House Manager has put together a complimentary guide for homeowners. To receive a copy of AAA House Manager’s 2022 Northern California Home Maintenance checklist, visit aaa.com/checklist.

The content above is a paid advertisement from AAA House Manager.