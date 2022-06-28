By StoryStudio

If you’re planning to travel this summer, you’re not alone. Travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. As you plan your next trip, AAA Smart Home encourages you to check home security off your travel checklist.



AAA Smart Home recently asked* U.S. homeowners about their views on travel and home security. The majority of homeowners take precautions to protect their homes when traveling, such as notifying a neighbor that they will be gone. Yet this may not be enough to ensure your peace of mind.

Smart devices in your home notify you when important things happen at home, such as a window breaking, the garage door opening, or when a much-anticipated package arrives early at your front door. One-third (33 percent) of homeowners say they pay closer attention to alerts on their phone when they travel.



Here are five smart products and features that homeowners use to keep track of what’s going on at home when they travel:

Video doorbells are used by 34 percent of homeowners, which allow them to see, hear, and converse with anyone at the door using their smartphone.

Smart thermostats are used by 23 percent of homeowners. When connected to the AAA Smart Home control panel, smart thermostats have the potential to reduce heating and cooling costs up to 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Glass break sensors , which analyze sound patterns to figure out if breaking glass is from plate or tempered glass or a dropped vase or broken mug, are used by 16 percent of homeowners.

Smart garage controls are also used by 16 percent of homeowners, which eliminate the need to second-guess whether or not their garage door is closed.

Smart door locks , which are used by 15 percent of homeowners, offer a wide range of features, such as the ability to lock and unlock doors with your smartphone. It can also include the ability to assign multiple user codes to family members and friends, as well as people you hire to keep your life running smoothly but do not need 24/7 access to your home.

These five smart products and features can make a huge difference in keeping your home safe and secure, yet only a small percentage of homeowners take advantage of these products. More homeowners should consider investing in smart products and features that can make a world of a difference in protecting their homes. With AAA Smart Home, you can install the system yourself or have a trained professional do it for you; either way, you’ll get the support you need.



You don’t have to be a AAA Member to get AAA Smart Home, but Members can save $60 per year on monitoring and even more if they bundle it with other services such as AAA Home Insurance. AAA Smart Home uses military-grade encryption in its control panel to reduce false alarms and prevent system compromises, and is backed by one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.

There’s no better time than summer to ensure your home is protected, safe, and smart. Through July 31, 2022, AAA Smart Home is providing free professional installation, a $199 value**. To learn more or to take advantage of this offer, go to AAA.com/SmartHome.

