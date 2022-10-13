By StoryStudio

(BPT) – With the fall and holiday seasons fast approaching, small business owners might consider leveraging the power of digital tools to ensure that sales, marketing, operations and other key function areas are ready to help drive business outcomes.

One free online digital resource that thousands of small business owners across the U.S. are using is Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.

As a technology company, Verizon has a longstanding commitment to supporting small businesses, especially those owned by women and people of color in under-resourced areas. It’s part of Verizon’s overall goal to provide digital support for 1 million small businesses by 2030.

Verizon partnered with a diverse set of experts and small business owners to design, develop and produce Small Business Digital Ready. Overall, the in-depth digital resource provides an integrated and customized learning plan, including:

Courses: Curated and self-paced courses are presented by small business owners and feature brief, information-packed lessons that can be used right away and provide essential resources necessary to help you build and grow.

Expert Coaching: Mentorship, 1:1 coaching and advice from experts are available to help small businesses leverage their knowledge and learnings to create a plan of action.

Incentives: A marketplace of tools, solutions, products and services to help propel a small business forward. Small Business Digital Ready users also have exclusive access to apply for grant funding.

Peer Networking: Opportunities to make connections, share and receive information, and participate in business development activities.

Verizon is currently supporting a series of $10,000 grants to small businesses. To be eligible to apply, users of Small Business Digital Ready must complete any combination of two courses, coaching events and community events now through November 14, 2022 and applications must be received by November 14, 2022.

To register for Small Business Digital Ready, please click on this link or visit verizon.com/digitalready.

Whatever your small business needs, please take a moment to consider how Small Business Digital Ready can help your business be more successful.

