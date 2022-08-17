By StoryStudio

From his first interview, Caleb Hoke knew Lozier was the place he wanted to be.

“When I came for my interview, I thought they were great,” Hoke said. “The guys that work here, they have a lot of experience, so I was looking forward to that, learning a lot.” Fresh out of college having earned an Associate’s degree in Electronic Technology, the Papillion, Nebraska, native discovered a workplace perk that was the perfect motivator for starting his career at Lozier.

Student Loan Repayment Program Helps Maintenance Professionals Start Careers

“The student loan repayment is really great. I started here in June, 2021, by October of that year, I had already received $5,250, the first part of my reimbursement. At the end of January, 2022, I received another $5,250 which paid off all of my college debt. I’m debt-free, six months into working at Lozier,” Hoke said. “I’m grateful for it. Lozier has done a lot for me, and I try to pay it forward for them.”

The Student Loan Repayment Program is available to newly hired apprentice or journeyperson maintenance professionals. They must meet several criteria for Lozier, including completing post-secondary education from an approved school within two years of the hire date while maintaining attendance and GPA requirements.

Bold Benefits for Lozier Employees are Just the Beginning

The Student Loan Repayment Program is just one way Lozier is empowering employees. Other benefits include a $1,000 bonus marking 90 days of service, health and dental insurance, an on-site health clinic free to employees and family members enrolled in a Lozier health plan, 401(k), paid time off, and paid holidays off, along with competitive hourly wages and raises.

Wherever You Shop, Lozier is There

For 66 years, Lozier has been transforming the store fixture industry. From gas stations to grocery stores, big box businesses to mom & pop shops, you’re probably familiar with the company’s product. Lozier provides shelving hardware for stores and warehouses while providing checkout solutions for retailers and self-checkout solutions for customer use.

Family-Owned with Family Values

Founded in Omaha, Neb., the fourth-generation family-owned operation lives by a dedicated set of company-and-employee focused mission, vision and core values.



“It’s a Great Program Here at Lozier.”

Having just hit one year working in maintenance at Lozier’s North Plant in Omaha, Hoke said he enjoys the variety of his work, learning new skills and abilities all along the way. Hoke said that anyone with an inclination toward a career in maintenance should seriously consider making the move to Lozier.

“They pay very well, you’re respected and you’ll learn a ton,” Hoke said. “Great experienced guys here, the training program is great. They’ll send you to school, all paid, and pay off those classes. The student loan reimbursement, they’ll even pay for your tools and a toolbox. It’s a great program here at Lozier.”

Whether you’re a seasoned maintenance professional, a recent graduate looking for a career start or still attending school, it’s easy to get started at Lozier. Click here to learn how you can join the company that puts people like you first.