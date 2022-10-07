By StoryStudio

Brayden Briscoe worked at an ethanol plant before deciding to move back to Omaha to be closer to his family.

The Southeast Community College grad shuffled through his earlier career with his degree in Nuclear Power guiding his decisions, until an old friend informed him of what would ultimately become a successful and suitable next step. Briscoe’s background in electrical work made him a stellar candidate for Lozier’s Maintenance Training Program, a unique seminar that blends real work experience with relevant coursework through Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College.

The program, which typically takes 18 months to complete, consists of five college courses, 26 credit hours and, thanks to Lozier’s dedication to its staff, is completely paid for all participants. Classroom time qualifies as on-the-clock work, so employees like Briscoe are paid to participate.



While Briscoe’s prior education fulfilled some of the program’s classroom requirements, the Maintenance Training Program is a great fit for anyone with a background in maintenance work.

For 66 years, Lozier has worked to transform the store fixture industry. If you’ve stepped inside a grocery store, gas station, big box store or even a mom-and-pop shop, you’ve surely interacted with Lozier’s high-quality work. Lozier provides shelving hardware for stores and warehouses and constructs purpose-built checkout solutions for customer use. Founded in Omaha, the family owned and operated company is characterized by its values that every employee deserves the best employment experience possible.

Building his skills, Briscoe said he enjoys the new challenges and problem-solving opportunities he encounters every day, calling Lozier the perfect place to grow and learn. The Maintenance Training Program gives each participant the opportunity not only to dip their toes into Lozier’s day-to-day experience, but also form relationships with their peers, those who they will likely work with regularly.

“Lozier gets you to a great spot to advance your career to make you a very dynamic employee.” He added that moving to a maintenance position in a different industry was an adjustment, but one he would gladly make again.

Lozier’s program is completely free of charge for its participants and acts as a catalyst in cultivating stronger and more versatile members of the maintenance workforce. The opportunity to jumpstart one’s career, without any upfront costs, is a luxury for those looking to start fresh in their jobs in a challenging yet supportive environment.

Whether you’re a seasoned maintenance professional, a recent graduate looking for a place to start, or still attending school, it’s easy to get started at Lozier. Lozier has the resources available to set employees up for success no matter where they’ve come from. Click here to learn more about how to join the company that puts people like you first.