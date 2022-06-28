By StoryStudio

(BPT) – For kids, summertime comes with a lot of pent-up excitement. It’s that time of year when kids can get out, take a break, try something new and make lifelong memories. It’s the return of favorite summer activities, like riding bikes through the neighborhood, swinging at the playground for hours, cannonballs in the pool and summer camp with friends. But as summer activities ramp up, it’s important for children to catch up on any missed well-child visits and routine vaccinations to help protect them against serious diseases like measles and whooping cough.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending these “Top Four Tips” to help make sure your kids are in tip-top shape for summertime fun:

Talk to your doctor to find out if your child is on track with well-child checkups and routine vaccinations. If your child missed a checkup during the past two years, you’re not alone! Many families missed vaccinations due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not too late to get back on track. Help protect your little explorer as they embark on their summer adventures with routine vaccinations. Find out if your child qualifies for no cost vaccines. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program offers vaccines at no cost to children who qualify. About half of American children younger than 19 years old receive VFC vaccines, so ask your doctor if your child may quality. Prepare for your vaccination visit. You can help make shots less stressful for both you and your child. Check out CDC’s easy-to-read Child & Adolescent Immunization Schedule to see the vaccines recommended for each age and the diseases they prevent. Remember, it’s never too late to get your child vaccinated. CDC created a catch-up schedule to help children who may have missed vaccinations get back on track.

You may not be able to prevent every bump or bruise, but you can ensure your child is better protected against some serious diseases with routine vaccinations. Summer is the time to play catch-up. Help protect your child’s health by ensuring they are caught up on their regular checkups and routine vaccinations.

Learn more about routine childhood vaccination and other ways to keep your child healthy here.

