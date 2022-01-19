By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Winter can be a beautiful season, but cold and lack of sunlight can wear you down. Consider escaping to a warm and sunny place this year to beat the winter blues, like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina! You can explore the 60 miles of coastline that is home to 14 different communities and immerse yourself in beach life to feel rejuvenated.

There’s something for everyone at The Beach, whether you’re looking forward to relaxing by the wide sandy coastline, indulging in incredible eats or soaking in the local scenery.

Here are four ways you can relax and kick the winter blues at The Beach:

1. Head to the shoreline

The pristine white sands, sparkling waters and ocean treasures of Myrtle Beach are hard to resist. Go for a swim, get a healthy dose of vitamin D from the sun or simply walk the shoreline and see what natural souvenirs you can find. Many seashells, sand dollars and other fossils regularly wash up on the beach. Not only are they beautiful, but they can also be a fun educational opportunity for your kids.

2. Cast a line

One of the best ways to enjoy the seaside culture of The Beach is to take a fishing trip. Whether you’re a new or experienced angler, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from, including deep-sea fishing on a charter boat, inland fishing on a river or waterway or just standing on a pier and casting a line.

3. Discover scenic attractions

Want to explore some local attractions at the coast and beyond? You can visit Brookgreen Gardens and walk through this luscious, peaceful sculpture garden and wildlife preserve. If you’re interested in historic buildings and neighborhoods, take an afternoon stroll along the Conway RiverWalk. This 1.5 mile-walk is easy for the whole family to participate in and enjoy. If you’re traveling with an art aficionado, take them to see the fine arts collection at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum. Finally, explore Murrells Inlet, a quaint fishing village which includes the MarshWalk, featuring live music and several waterfront restaurants.

4. Go on a culinary tour

A trip to The Beach wouldn’t be complete without exploring a few of the 1,700 culinary options along the Grand Strand. Whether you’re interested in trying low-country cooking, fresh-caught seafood, several dozen international options or American fare, there’s cuisine pleasing for every palate. Make sure to stop by the Myrtle Beach International Culinary Institute at the Market Common, which features its own bakery open daily. If you happen to be there on a Thursday, explore the farmers market, a crowd-pleaser for locals and visitors alike.

Start the new year off right and take a trip to The Beach. Not only will you come back with a sunny glow, but you’ll have plenty of stories and experiences to tell your family and friends about. Maybe they’ll even join you next year!

To learn more and plan your 2022 trip, check out VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

This sponsored article is presented by Brandpoint.