By StoryStudio

Communication and care have never felt more important when it comes to our students. As parents, we want to stay abreast of daily developments and feel confident our children learn in a loving and nurturing environment with an emphasis on compassion and understanding in addition to academics. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has established an educational system that has educated thousands of students in a rigorous curriculum in tandem with significant spiritual development.

There are 60 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, located throughout the greater Baltimore area, educating students in Pre-K through high school. Each school combines critical social-emotional growth as well as a high scholastic standard. In addition to the core subjects, the curriculum integrates music and arts, world languages, and technology, among other disciplines. Potential students and their families will have an opportunity to take an intimate look inside each of the schools during a variety of Open Houses scheduled throughout January, February, and March of 2022.

Catholic School Week, January 30 – February 5, marks the start of open enrollment for new families and offers a great time to explore and celebrate Catholic education. The week will feature basketball games, spirit days, parent visits, and Open Houses, as well as other admission events. Visit a specific school’s website to see calendar events for this exciting period to get to discover the many benefits of Catholic education for your child.

Catholic School Week also invites current families to participate in a variety of school-wide special events. In addition to sporting events and performances, students will have the opportunity to highlight their scholastic achievements. These academic accolades are well deserved. Twenty-five of the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore has received the National Blue Ribbon of Excellence Award from the U.S. Department of Education, the highest academic honor awarded to institutions by the United States Government.

This prestigious award recognizes both a school’s academic successes and its attention to the overall development of each student’s character. This education begins with each teacher, individuals who devote their careers to building relationships with every single student in their classrooms. Students receive focused attention about their lives in and out of the classroom, are assisted daily in developing their social-emotional skills, and are accepted for who they are as individuals. The honest environment also produces collaboration and collective excitement within the classroom, creating a community of lifelong learners.

From Pre-K to high school senior year, Catholic school students enjoy endless opportunities to develop friendships and grow into confident, well-rounded individuals. The robust co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities span the spectrum of engaging and exciting activities and include a variety of academic, athletic, and performing arts opportunities. These programs, which enhance the educational experience, allow coaches, and mentors to impart the teachings of the Church through sportsmanship, empathy, and collective success.

While Catholic identity is a part of the school experience, Archdiocese of Baltimore schools welcome children from all faiths. Catholic schools have a long history of educating children of all religious backgrounds. About 30 percent of the student body is comprised of children from non-Catholic families. Families from all faiths appreciate the emphasis on morals and values, as well as the nurturing environment that Catholic schools offer.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has built an incredible education infrastructure that benefits more than 24,000 students annually. With 41 elementary and middle schools, 18 high schools, and 1 early learning center, the Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools make up the 11th largest school system in Maryland. Catholic schools can be found throughout the archdiocese’s nine jurisdictions, an area that includes Baltimore City, Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties. This diverse geography of schools allows every student to develop relationships with peer schools across the State participating in sports leagues and collaborating in programs that share a belief in high values throughout the competition and learning process.

If you are interested in enrolling your child at a Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, now is the time! Catholic Schools Week, which begins on January 30, 2022, marks the start of open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year for new families. Although most Catholic schools have a rolling admissions policy, it is important to apply now. Demand for Catholic education is on the rise and space may be limited the longer you wait to apply.

All Catholic schools will be hosting in-person and virtual admissions events over the next few months, as well as offering private tours to meet the scheduling needs of prospective families. Please contact the Catholic school of your choice for more information or to schedule a private tour.

Sharing in the joy of a child’s education is among the highlights a parent can experience, whether sitting in the bleachers with fellow parents during sporting event, attending the annual science fair, or listening to the choir perform carols during a Christmas concert. Catholic schools provide the nurturing environment to foster each child’s God-given talents and inspire life-long-learners.