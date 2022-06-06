By StoryStudio

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GBMC HealthCare is Baltimore’s only community-owned hospital, an independent healthcare system dedicated to providing premium quality care at an accessible level of cost to meet the needs of everyone. Through the support of generous donors, GBMC has continued to make good on its founders’ pledge to stay at the forefront of medical science while keeping the community engaged and well cared for. This commitment has earned GBMC HealthCare the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence.

With more than 1,000 accomplished physicians on staff, GBMC HealthCare has unparalleled reach when it comes to experience and knowledge, but none of this is possible without the generosity of the GBMC community. Birthed out of this spirit of abundance and fellowship comes The Promise Project, a fundraising initiative that will bring vital expansion and improvements to the GBMC system at large, including the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, a new home for the Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute. These advancements will extend GBMC’s capabilities in the present day and long term, both in terms of scientific innovation and human outreach.



The stunning, new Sandra R. Berman Pavilion will bring all cancer care services under one roof, continuing the Institute’s celebrated history of gracious, respectful care for patients and their caregivers. University-level research and vast clinical trials are paired with a personal approach and an integrative approach to healing that allow the Institute to continue the legacy established when hospital board member Sandra Berman chose GBMC for her husband’s oncology care years ago. Since its inception, the Berman Cancer Institute has earned a variety of awards for excellence and is widely recognized for its wealth of top medical minds.

“GBMC makes patients feel like they are respected as individuals not as a number. Our physicians know each patient. The people who have gone there for chemotherapy know the nurses who are there; the oncology nurses go out of their way to help. It’s an outstanding group of people treating you in a community environment.” Sandra Berman, GBMC HealthCare Board of Directors member, said.

GBMC HealthCare understands a comprehensive plan of care achieves the best results; that’s why the Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute invests in Integrative Medicine. Evidence-based holistic practices like acupuncture and meditation work alongside leading clinical practices to ensure the whole patient is treated, not just the disease. Funds from The Promise Project will help continue this global approach to healing and make certain every patient is taken care of in mind, body and spirit.

“When I was first diagnosed with the gynecologic cancer, I remember my oncologist telling me she could give me a few good years. But here I am nearly 10 years later. Every day is a bonus and I have a great quality of life—even during the pandemic! Clinical trials have given me the best gift of all—TIME! That, I thought, I would never have.” Ethel Zelenske, a grateful patient, said.

In addition, the Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC offers both an Oncology Support Services program and a Cancer Resource Center to make sure patients and their loved ones have the scope of their needs met. Expert medical treatment with an empathic touch makes the Cancer Institute a haven for healing during what can be an incredibly challenging time in a person’s life. The new Sandra R. Berman Pavilion will be the culmination of the Institute’s incredible work in service of thorough, compassionate care.

Its commitment to community-minded, high-quality healthcare means GBMC relies on the great generosity of its donors to keep patient needs a priority. A donation to The Promise Project helps vital resources and crucial medical services stay accessible. In addition, The Promise Project ensures the preservation of the best and brightest professionals in the field who are dedicated to keeping GBMC at the forefront of experienced, human-centered care.



Visit GBMCPromise.org today to learn more about The Promise Project and how your donation could help change lives.