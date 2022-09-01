By StoryStudio

Hey football fans, it’s that time of year again! As late summer continues its march into autumn, the excitement of the “Hail Mary pass” and the game-changing “pick six” have returned. Yes, football fever is back and that means 98 Rock & WBAL NewsRadio are excited to welcome you to Gameday Firehouse and another season of Baltimore’s best tailgate action. And as in past Gameday Firehouse football seasons, 100% of donation proceeds from Gameday Firehouse tailgates go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund, where Gameday Firehouse tailgate is proudly run by members of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734. Conveniently located in a historic former fire station, just a couple of blocks from M&T Bank Stadium, Gameday Firehouse is your ticket to the best gridiron tailgate fun in Baltimore.

Gameday Firehouse Teams Up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Multiple big screen TVs and a state-of-the-art surround sound system are just the start to your football tailgate experience. That’s because nothing keeps the good times going like craft cocktails fashioned from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. With a full bar, price-friendly food, and drink specials courtesy of our friends at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, you and your friends can celebrate every touchdown in a football crazed, safe atmosphere. And since all proceeds from the Gameday Firehouse tailgates go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund, you can experience Baltimore’s best tailgate experience knowing you are helping those in need.

Run up the Score with Free Admission and $6-$7 Handcrafted Tito’s Cocktails.

Free admission gets you in the door for all the action, where you can choose between two of Tito’s legendary handcrafted cocktails, the Bloody Mary and the always popular Orange Crush. Of course, it all starts with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, America’s Original Craft Vodka. Imported from Austin, TX and produced in the state’s oldest legal brewery, Tito’s corn-based vodka is handmade and batch-distilled in old-fashioned pot stills. The result is a naturally gluten-free vodka packed with character, a smooth texture, and a finish as long as the Rio Grande River.

From Home Games to Home-based Crafting Tito’s has Your Cocktail.

The fun and great taste of Tito’s Handmade Vodka doesn’t have to end with Gameday Firehouse tailgates. That’s because during away games Tito’s makes it easy for you and your friends to craft memorable, authentic Tito’s cocktails at home. With a reputation for creative cocktail crafting that include their signature Mule, Tito’s provides the “starter” for a wide range of football-friendly drinks. Whether it’s the Strawberry Mule that combines ginger beer, lime juice and fresh strawberries, the pear-forward Pearfect Mule, or the soft-sided Pink Lady Mule that co-stars Pink Lady apples and apple juice, there’s sure to be a Tito’s Handmade Vodka Mule recipe to call your own. Looking to expand your vodka-based taste beyond the Mule? Then look to Tito’s other fan-friendly recipes, such as the classic Tito’s Soda & Lime, Tito’s Water Lemon, and the Tito’s Martini, a certified and worthy alternative to what that British secret agent drinks.

Kick-off Your Baltimore Football Experience with Gameday Firehouse Tailgates.

Don’t have tickets to the game? Then join 98 Rock & WBAL NewsRadio for every home game! Taste, feel, and experience the excitement of every touchdown and QB sack while knowing that 100% of the proceeds, including tips, go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund. Located just blocks from M&T Bank Stadium at 1202 Ridgely St, Baltimore, in a former fire station, you’ll feel like you’re on the fifty-yard line with our giant flatscreen and surround sound setup. The doors open 4 hours prior to kick-off so you can start your Gameday Firehouse early- and it’s all “open-house” style, so come and go as you please. With Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the Baltimore City Fire Department teaming up together, there’s no better way to celebrate home football games in the Charm City!

