By StoryStudio

Hey football fans, it’s that time of year again! The crunch of autumn leaves and the nip in the air has rekindled the excitement of the “Hail Mary pass” and the game-changing “pick six”. Yes, football fever is peaking and that means 98 Rock & WBAL NewsRadio are excited to welcome you to Gameday Firehouse, Baltimore’s best tailgate action. And as in past Gameday Firehouse football seasons, 100% of donation proceeds from Gameday Firehouse tailgates go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund, where Gameday Firehouse tailgate is proudly run by members of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734. Conveniently located in a historic former fire station, just a couple of blocks from M&T Bank Stadium, Gameday Firehouse is your ticket to the best gridiron tailgate fun in Baltimore!



Gameday Firehouse Teams Up with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

Multiple big screen TVs and a state-of-the-art surround sound system are just the start to this football tailgate experience. That’s because nothing keeps the good times going like craft cocktails fashioned with legendary Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. With a full bar, price-friendly food, and drink specials courtesy of our friends at Jack Daniel’s, you and your friends can celebrate every touchdown in a football crazed, safe atmosphere. And since all proceeds from the Gameday Firehouse tailgates go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund, you can experience Baltimore’s best tailgate experience knowing you are helping those in need.

It’s Touchdown Time with Free Admission and $5-$6 Jack Daniel’s Drink Specials.

Free admission to Gameday Firehouse gets you in the door for all the action, where you’ll get to choose from an iconic collection of Jack Daniel’s shots and craft cocktails. From shots of cinnamon-spiced Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire or Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, and the bar legend Jack and Coke, to ready-to-drink canned cocktails such as Jack Daniel’s Cola, Tennessee Honey Lemonade, and Tennessee Apple Fizz, scoring Jack Daniel’s points during Baltimore’s home games has never been more fun. Naturally, it all starts with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Beginning with limestone spring water from Cave Spring Hollow, near Lynchburg, TN, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is mellowed drop by drop through 10-feet of sugar maple charcoal, then matured in Jack’s American Oak barrels, where it develops its unique character and rich amber color. The rich history of this American whiskey celebrates a distilling process that dates back more than 150 years, consisting of corn, rye and barley- and ample amounts of pride, which go into each and every bottle.

From Home Games to Home-based Crafting Jack Daniel’s has Your Cocktail.

The fun and great taste of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey doesn’t have to end with Gameday Firehouse tailgates. That’s because during away games Jack Daniel’s makes it easy for you and your friends to craft memorable, authentic Jack Daniel’s cocktails at home. From cocktails such as the Single Barrel Old Fashioned and Jack Apple Cranberry, to the Jack Apple Mule and other first-string standouts, you’re sure to discover a Jack Daniel’s craft cocktail recipe to call your own.

Kick-off Your Baltimore Football Experience with Gameday Firehouse Tailgates.

Don’t have tickets to the game? Then join 98 Rock & WBAL NewsRadio for every home game! Taste, feel, and experience the excitement of every touchdown and QB sack while knowing that 100% of the proceeds, including tips, go to support the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 Widow & Orphans Fund. Located just blocks from M&T Bank Stadium at 1202 Ridgely St, Baltimore, in a former fire station, you’ll feel like you’re on the fifty-yard line with our giant flatscreen and surround sound setup. The doors open 4 hours prior to kick-off so you can start your Gameday Firehouse early- and it’s all “open-house” style, so come and go as you please. With Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the Baltimore City Fire Department teaming up together, there’s no better way to celebrate home football games in the Charm City!