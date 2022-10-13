By StoryStudio

Life as a young adult has never been without its challenges; navigating the rocky terrain from adolescence to maturity can be daunting in the best of times. Add in the stressors of the past few years, and it’s not hard to see that, as a society, the mental health of our young adults is more vulnerable than ever. Thankfully Newport Institute is ready to help. By balancing grounded autonomy with a strong family connection, Newport Institute offers comprehensive treatment that fosters lasting recovery for young adults in crisis.

Newport Institute is a collection of treatment centers across the country united by a common goal: providing care and resources to those struggling with a variety of mental health issues, as well as issues such as substance abuse and trauma. A dedication to patient-focused, sustainable healing means the individual is set up for lasting success with a personalized treatment plan and an integrated approach to therapy.

Empowering young adults to develop lasting self-esteem and life skills is crucial to the Newport Institute process. Its residential treatment centers provide a safe, loving environment and a variety of therapy modalities that promote honesty and vulnerability. This transformational process helps patients cultivate a loving relationship with themselves that will lead to healthy relationships with the people in their lives, most importantly with family.

At Newport Institute, family therapy is a bedrock of treatment, since healing the family can be essential to healing the patient. Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) is an evidence-based model of treatment that prioritizes repairing ruptures in the family system and developing relationships that feel nourishing and safe for everyone. Whenever possible, ABFT allows the professionals at Newport Institute to meet families and young adults where they are to heal the past, address present issues, and develop open communication for a brighter future.

With locations across the country Newport Institute is committed to providing superior care and resources to as many young adults as possible. Their values of empathy and love infuse every step of the treatment process, including the potentially intimidating admissions stage. Their dedicated team works with individuals to help determine the best plan of treatment, regardless of insurance coverage.

Newport Institute understands the pressures of these exceptional times. They’re committed to providing compassionate, expert care to help our youth and their families not just heal, but thrive.

If you or a loved one is suffering, visit NewportInstitute.com today to learn more.