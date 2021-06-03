By StoryStudio

For a Limited Time Only: June 2021 through September 2021

The Special Supplementation Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, has an exciting announcement to make: Beginning in June 2021, all current and new WIC participants age 1 and older will receive an increase in their fruits and vegetables cash value benefit (CVB) portion of their monthly WIC benefits.

How much of an increase? Current Massachusetts WIC participants will see their CVB dollars more than triple this summer. The benefit will increase to $35.00 per participant per month. Families can look forward to buying three times as much produce with WIC, just in time for seasonal treats like summer salads, smoothies, corn and watermelon. For families that like to plan ahead, this a great time to stock up on canned and frozen produce to use all year long!

All participants age 1 and older, regardless of whether they are currently enrolled or a new WIC participant, will receive the $35.00 for four consecutive months from June to September.

This temporary increase is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan provides additional funds to WIC to benefit millions of participants nationwide. In Massachusetts, more than 90,000 participants will receive the increased benefit.

Food insecurity has impacted many families during the Covid-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act represents the first time during the pandemic that WIC has received additional funds to boost the food benefits for its families. The increase in the CVB benefit expands access to fruits and vegetables for four months to provide more healthy foods for our families during a continued time of need.

Since the 1970’s, the WIC Program has actively improved the health and nutrition of families across America. During the pandemic, the dedicated WIC staff have been working non-stop to care for tens of thousands of families in Massachusetts. WIC provides nutrition check-ups and education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health and social services as well as other programs for families. WIC also provides free healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables, milk, yogurt, whole grains, cereals, baby food and more. And…WIC participants can get discounts with their WIC Card for heating, internet and tickets to museums and performances.

The Massachusetts WIC Program offers numerous recipes to help families create nourishing meals featuring fruits and vegetables. Check out WIC’s Good Food Project for delicious healthy recipes like roasted spring vegetable medley, fruit-yogurt dip, summer squash pasta salad and cheesy tomato soup.

Later this summer, WIC families will get the chance to bring even more nutritious fruits and vegetables home when the WIC Farmers’ Market season starts. WIC participants will have the option to receive WIC Farmers’ Market coupons to use at local farmers’ markets throughout Massachusetts. These coupons are an additional and separate benefit from the CVB for fruits and vegetables on the WIC Card. WIC will distribute more information to participating families about Farmers’ Market coupons later in June.

The WIC program is here to support families in many ways, especially as we continue to navigate our way through the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether it is nutrition, healthy food, or anything else, WIC is here to answer questions and connect families to the services they need; and don’t forget, WIC participants can look forward to A Whole Lot More Fruits & Vegetables very soon!