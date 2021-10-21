By StoryStudio

When remodeling a kitchen, homeowners often think about the process backwards. While most of us are inclined to select cabinets, countertops and tile first, then follow with appliance selection, there are many reasons to create a wishlist of built-in appliances before you consider the layout and finishes of your kitchen. Today, when we’re able to design our spaces for the life we want to live, it stands to reason discerning homeowners should start by selecting the appliances that create the kitchen experience they imagine.

Kitchen appliances—from ranges to ovens to refrigerators and beyond—are now designed to provide extraordinary benefits to those who want superior culinary tools and others who are focused on time-savings and efficiency. Brands like Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove have revolutionized what homeowners can expect from modern appliances. Homeowners reimagining their kitchen to meet their lifestyle would be wise to investigate all the possibilities this new generation of appliances offers at the outset of their kitchen project. It’s likely there are appliances with innovative features that you didn’t even know exist! Here are some highlights of the latest and greatest from the top brands in kitchen appliances.





Cooking

Ranges

If life is about enjoying the moment, Wolf ranges are designed to make your culinary moments more enjoyable. Superior performance, convenience, and breathtaking efficiency: that’s the essence of the new Wolf Ranges. While Wolf offers a wide variety of gas and dual fuel ranges in sizes from 30” to 60”, with options including griddles, charbroilers, woks and more, many people are less familiar with induction ranges.

Wolf Induction Ranges combine a ceramic glass induction cooking surface with Wolf’s Dual VertiCross™convection oven, providing the best of both cooking methods. Induction cooking uses electric currents to directly heat your cookware through magnetic induction. As a result, this cooking method offers more precise control and is far more efficient. While the pot conducts the heat, your cooking surface stays cool. This may explain why more and more professional chefs are leaving traditional gas ranges behind. Plus, as many cities ban natural gas in new construction, induction ranges are being viewed as the premier range of the future.

This premier stainless-steel appliance is ultraprecise, ultrafast, and easy to maintain. The range top provides powerful control while the dual convection oven below provides reliable, even heat using rotating fans that eliminate “cold spots.” The Gourmet Mode features nearly 50 presets that automatically control the oven to ensure delicious results. The cooktop’s Boost Mode allow you to reach a boil 40% faster and the Bridge function joins two induction zones into one area allowing you to use an induction-capable griddle or fish poacher.

Cooktops & Rangetops

If you prefer to place your cooking surface in one kitchen location while having your ovens on the wall or under a counter, Wolf cooktops and rangetops offer wonderful options to fit any design aesthetic and floor plan. The premier Wolf rangetop is their Sealed Burner Rangetop with Wok Burner. This rangetop has the versatility and precision to satisfy any culinary need. Its design, highlighted by its sleek, heavy-gauge stainless steel and signature red infinite control knobs make any kitchen appear sophisticated and professional.

Built-In Ovens

Anyone considering an oven upgrade in their kitchen usually selects a convection oven. Using internal fans that evenly distribute heat, convection ovens are known to cook faster and more efficiently than traditional ovens. However, did you know there are multiple kinds of convection ovens?

Wolf’s built-in oven line offers convection ovens, convection steam ovens and convection speed ovens. All three feature Wolf’s unparalleled temperature control and iconic aesthetic, but each offers individual advantages. Wolf’s classic convection oven is the secret to many chefs’ consistent, flavorful cuisine, with its dual fans and all-over browning. Chef-tested Gourmet Modes take all the guesswork out of cooking and baking. Wolf’s Convection Speed Oven is compact and versatile, combining the power of microwave with convection and broil capabilities in one easy-to-use appliance.

Wolf’s Convection Steam Oven is the highlight of their built-in oven line as more homeowners add this to their kitchen design plan than any other appliance. Cooking with steam has a variety of benefits, from keeping more nutrients in your food to maintaining better color and eliminating the need for oil. Featuring smart touchscreen controls and available in Pro, Transitional, and Contemporary styles, Wolf’s convection steam oven has a climate sensor, ensuring flavorful results while eliminating any guess-work. It’s an elite oven ideal for any kitchen.





Food and Beverage Preservation

Sub-Zero is recognized as the industry leader in food preservation. Any reimagined kitchen should feature Sub-Zero refrigerators, freezers and wine storage, all of which can be customized through a wide variety of models and configurations to meet any aesthetic. Whether you prefer gleaming stainless steel for that signature look, glass doors for a distinctive commercial feel, or clad with integrated cabinetry panels to make your appliance “disappear” into your kitchen, Sub-Zero offers unmatched quality and performance in every model.

Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Freezer Columns combine panel units from 18” wide to 36” wide to get just the right amount of refrigeration and freezer space for your needs. Customizable finishes match the design aesthetic of your kitchen, enhancing flow while keeping food at its freshest.

For more out-of-the-box designs, consider Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Freezer Drawers which allow homeowners to put refrigeration anywhere you can put a drawer. These are the ultimate point-of-use appliances, where design and lifestyle converge. Want a refrigerator drawer in your island where you prepare salads? Done. Wish you had a small refrigerator drawer in your mudroom so the kids can get snacks and drinks without tracking dirt through





Kitchen Lifestyle Enhancements

Once you’ve covered the essentials of cooking and preservation, you may find there’s more to discover to make your kitchen match your modern lifestyle. Did you know your new kitchen can have a built-in coffee system? How about adding a warming drawer to warm plates and keep food at its proper serving temperature without compromising flavor or consistency? Imagine extraordinary wine storage that is designed right into your kitchen or pantry! When the cooking is finished, leave clean up to the experts at Cove. Cove Dishwashers are energy efficient and deliver relentlessly clean, sparkling dishware. There’s simply no comparison.



How to Decide?

Consider these questions: Do you love cooking and are searching for the best way to boost time-savings and efficiency? Are you remodeling a city condo, vacation cottage or family homestead? Do you want to optimize your baking efforts or do you value reheating leftovers to original deliciousness? Each of these questions are vitally important and will lead you to the types of appliances that will enhance your space for years to come. The best way to answer these questions for yourself is to see your options in person and find people with unparalleled expertise to help you choose wisely. This will go a long way toward helping you make these crucial decisions.

Clarke Showrooms offer unparalleled knowledge and access to some of the world’s finest brands. Here, you can “test drive” the appliances for yourself, as well as tour full-scale kitchens designed by New England’s finest designers showcasing all the innovative features and customizable options available to you. Your local Clarke Showroom is not a store; they don’t sell anything. Rather, Clarke’s mission revolves around education and hands-on experience. If you decide any of these appliances is for you, you’ll be directed to an authorized dealer in your area when you are ready. It’s you who knows your dream kitchen best. Clarke is here to help you realize it.

Visit one of Clarke’s three convenient showrooms to learn more about the new generation of Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove appliances. You may discover features you never knew existed!