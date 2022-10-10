By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Hot flashes and night sweats — the common terms for vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause — are experienced by up to 80% of women during the menopausal transition.1 They can be sudden1, disruptive2 and downright embarrassing.3 VMS can range in severity and frequency, and also lasts for a longer period of time for some women.4

“VMS can have a negative impact on quality of life since these symptoms can occur day or night, and can impact sleep, work and relationships,”2 said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, MD and clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine. “We now have a new understanding of why these occur and it’s not just due to a decrease in estrogen like previously thought.”1

The science behind the symptoms

Dr. Minkin explains that VMS originates in a part of your brain called the hypothalamus, which regulates your body’s temperature.1 To keep your internal thermostat in check, your body relies on having a balance between estrogen and a brain chemical called neurokinin B (NKB).1 During the menopausal transition, levels of estrogen and NKB become unbalanced.1 This imbalance causes neurons in the hypothalamus to tell your body you’re hot when you’re not.5 To cool down, the hypothalamus triggers hot flashes and night sweats.5

Little-known facts about VMS

VMS can last for years: Women experience VMS for a median duration of 7.4 years 6 and some women for as long as 10 or more years. 4

“VMS can leave a woman feeling exhausted if sleep is interrupted and feel anxious in social and work situations as no one wants to turn the color of a beet and start profusely sweating in public,”2 continued Dr. Minkin. “This can last for years and impact so many women.”4

October is World Menopause Month, celebrated annually around the globe to raise awareness of the impact menopausal symptoms can have on everyday life. It’s also a time to encourage more open dialogue and action so women can feel empowered to speak openly about their journey10 through this normal life stage.7

Dr. Minkin explains she wants to normalize talking about it because no one woman is alone in experiencing it. She encourages women experiencing VMS to reach out to a friend and have a conversation. And most importantly, to talk to a health care provider and not hide your hot flashes. For more information about VMS, visit WhatsVMS.com.

