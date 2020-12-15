By StoryStudio



Whether to continue your education beyond a high-school diploma is one of the biggest decisions you will ever make. College is a commitment of both time and money. It’s also a lot of work. These days, amid headlines about student-loan debt and an uncertain economic outlook, it might seem like a good idea to start earning money right away and put off higher education or skip it altogether.

But in terms of your long-term future — the rest of your life — not pursuing a college degree or certificate is not a wise decision.

Statistics consistently show that a post-secondary education is the key to getting a job that pays better, offers more job security, and has more potential for growth. Whether you are working toward a four-year bachelor’s degree, a two-year associate degree, or a technical or career certificate, college is where careers begin. And right now, with more time on your hands and an American economy poised to bounce back, now is the time to position yourself to have your pick of new jobs and opportunities moving forward. Now might be the perfect time to go to college and further your education.

Seminole State College of Florida is ideally positioned to put you on the right track — whatever that may be. Established in 1965, the school serves nearly 30,000 students across four physical campuses in Central Florida as well as a mix of in-person, remote, online and hybrid classes, Seminole State offers more than 200 different degrees, certificates and programs including seven bachelor’s degrees in high-demand careers through professors with real-world experience, hands-on education, specialist professional advice, and strong business and industry partnerships, so that graduates are prepared for today and the future.

Why bother with college?

The benefits of post-secondary education are illustrated with some stark scientific data. For instance, a Georgetown University study found that over the course of their lifetime, a graduate with a bachelor’s degree has the potential to make about $1 million more than someone who doesn’t have that qualification.

Continued education is also great insurance against losing your job, particularly during an economic downturn. Following the last financial crisis that began in 2007, 7.1 million net jobs were lost — nearly all of them had been occupied by workers with less than a bachelor’s degree. But only 3.2 million of the jobs added during the recovery went to workers without a bachelor’s, and the vast majority of those went to people with at least an associate degree. In all, some 99 percent of jobs created since the Great Recession went to people with some postsecondary education. That trend has held true during the current crisis. During the first month of the pandemic, 32 percent of workers laid off had only a high-school diploma or less.

The global pandemic also illustrates another crucial benefit of a college education. Bachelor’s degree holders are 47 percent more likely to have health insurance through their job, and the employer contributes 74 percent more to that health coverage.

Something for Everyone

Seminole State’s four-year bachelor’s degree programs are ideal for young students looking to ease into college as well as for older students looking to go back and get their degrees. Small class sizes, personalized instruction, and day, evening, remote, online and hybrid classes can accommodate just about any need and schedule. Tuition fees at Seminole State are also significantly lower than that of a state university.

Students at Seminole State can choose from a wide range of programs. There are Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degrees in business and information management, construction, engineering technology, health sciences, information systems and technology, and RN-to-BSN (nursing). There is a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) in interior design. The school also offers Certificates of Professional Preparation for Bachelor’s degree holders in project management, simulation in healthcare education, social media and e-marketing analytics, sustainability management, and health coaching and human performance.

For students looking for more immediate entry into their career, Seminole State offers two-year associate degrees. The school’s Associate in Science (A.S.) programs have placement rates above 90 percent in pathways including arts, humanities, communication, design, business, education, health sciences, industry, manufacturing, construction, public safety, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. You can also enter the Associate in Arts (A.A.) program that parallels the first two years at a state university. The credits earned at Seminole State are transferrable to any of Florida’s 12 public universities, providing an affordable path to future education opportunities.

If a two or four year degree is not for you, Seminole State also offers Rapid Skills and other certificate programs that blend classroom or online instruction with real-world training in higher-paying and in-demand fields. These certificates, many of which can be stacked towards an Associate in Science degree prepare students for careers in accounting, financial analysis, automotive, business, construction, corrections, entrepreneurship, healthcare, human resources, information technology, medical coding and billing, pharmacy and public safety.

Seminole State has also joined the Florida Department of Education’s “Get There” initiative, which aims to bring more awareness to career and technical education certificates as alternatives to four-year university degrees.

Whether you’re a recent high school graduate, someone who has recently lost your job, or just interested in the possibility of a career change, now is an ideal time to further your skills and education. A four-year or two-year degree, or a certificate, can vastly expand your career options, your compensation, your health benefits, and your quality of life.

