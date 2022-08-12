By StoryStudio

(BPT) – If you love the taste of beef and also prefer healthier cooking choices, you’re in luck. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, beef is a good source of protein, and it provides other essential vitamins and nutrients, like iron and zinc.

“Protein helps rebuild and prevent loss of muscle tissue, which is important for those who do strength training as well as older adults at risk of losing muscle mass,” said founder of the Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine and a fellowship trained physician in nutritional sciences and geriatrics, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon. “A single serving of beef can provide your daily recommended amount of protein, plus iron to help increase oxygen levels throughout your body and zinc to support your immune system.”

To optimize beef’s health benefits, the kind of beef you use makes a difference. For example, Certified Piedmontese® Beef contains fewer calories, less fat and more protein per ounce than other breeds, due to the heritage breed’s natural leanness: A four-ounce serving of Piedmontese Tri-Tip provides 25 grams of protein and only 160 calories, with just 50 of those calories from fat. Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through an integrated process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability and humane animal handling for a true ‘ranch-to-table’ experience. It’s also verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics or steroids to ensure healthy cattle and high-quality protein. The result? Certified Piedmontese® Beef is a lean and healthy protein option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor or tenderness.

Cooking Piedmontese Beef

Grilling brings out the best of this high-quality cut of beef. Aim for a hard sear first, or try the reverse sear technique in the recipe below. Make sure to let beef rest before cutting, to help the meat retain its juices and lock flavor in.

Try one of these recipes for a satisfying family dinner or get-together:

Certified Piedmontese Tri-Tip with Vibrant & Fresh Green Chimichurri

Reverse-searing thicker cuts of beef is a simple approach to ensure accuracy in cooking and great flavor. Slowly bring the internal temperature of your beef to 15 degrees below the final desired temperature. Then finish cooking beef on high heat to add that delicious crust everyone expects on a premium cut of beef.

Ingredients

1 Certified Piedmontese Tri-Tip

Chimichurri (combine the following)

1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

1/2 cup fresh chopped cilantro

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil; add more as preferred

4 white anchovies, minced (optional)

1/4 cup capers, rough chopped

1 teaspoon red chili flakes (to taste)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste (1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to start)

Directions

Tri-Tip Reverse Sear

1. Season tri-tip with your favorite steak rub or good dusting of salt and pepper.

2. Smoke or bake at 225 degrees Fahrenheit until internal temperature hits 120 degrees. This could take around an hour, depending on the starting temperature of your roast.

3. Remove from smoker or oven and sear tri-tip on high-heat grill 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until you heat to 130 degrees. To avoid overcooking, keep smaller end of tri-tip off direct heat.

4. Pull off grill and let rest at least 10 minutes.

5. Slice against the grain. Top or paint tri-tip with chimichurri and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Chimichurri

1. Using blender or mortar and pestle, blend ingredients.

2. Taste and season as necessary. Keep cold!

Grilled Tri-Tip with Summer Strawberry Salsa

Tri-tip is a roast that acts like a deliciously tender steak, and this recipe combines savory meat with sweet strawberries. The fresh, zippy flavors of the fruit salsa wonderfully complement the beef, making this the perfect dish to wow everyone at the dinner table.

Ingredients

1 32-ounce Certified Piedmontese Tri-Tip

Summer Strawberry Salsa (mix ingredients below)

1 small basket of fresh strawberries, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1/2 red onion, finely diced

1/2 bunch of cilantro leaves, chopped

6-8 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar or saba

1 lime or lemon, zest and juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Directions

1. Dry brine tri-tip the night before by seasoning beef and set in fridge, uncovered, overnight. This allows seasoning to penetrate the beef and ensure a flavorful crust.

2. Remove tri-tip from fridge 45 minutes before grilling to allow the meat to come to room temperature. Dab with paper towel and lightly re-season with favorite rub or salt.

3. Grill over high heat until tri-tip reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit; 6 to 9 minutes each side.

4. Flip tri-tip on each side a few times to ensure even cooking without the crust getting too dark.

5. If you achieved a great crust and it’s still far from the desired temperature, move tri-tip off direct heat and allow to come up to temperature on cooler part of grill.

6. Pull off grill and let rest at least 10 minutes, then slice against the grain. Makes 4 servings.

Chef’s note: Because of its naturally lean profile, Certified Piedmontese® Beef tends to cook more quickly than traditional beef.

Here’s an internal temperature guide to ensure you’re cooking your beef or steak the way you like it:

Rare: 120-125 F

Medium-rare: 130-135 F

Medium: 140-145 F

Medium-well: 150-155 F

Well done: 160 F and above

Ready to fire up the grill? You can order beef to be delivered direct to your door, using eco-friendly packaging — and even get free shipping on $150 orders at Piedmontese.com.

