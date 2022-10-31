By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Health insurance can help protect you from unexpected costs if you or someone in your family gets injured or becomes ill. If you do not have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source, Individual and Family Plans available in the Health Insurance Marketplace can get you covered, and this is the time of year to find a plan that helps provide the best coverage for your and your family’s needs.

During the open enrollment period, there are options available that may include subsidies to help you save money out of pocket, if you’re eligible, and many people qualify for plans as low as $0 per month depending on their incomei. If you find comparing and choosing healthcare confusing, you can get help navigating your options so you can make a good decision to help safeguard your health, not just when you are sick or injured, but also through preventive care like health screenings, vaccinations, wellness visits and more — so you can stay as healthy as possible.

UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Plans

For 2023, UnitedHealthcare is offering coverage options in the Marketplace in these 22 statesii, with enrollment beginning on November 1, 2022:

Alabama Arizona Colorado Florida Georgia Illinois Kansas Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Mississippi Missouri Nevada New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Virginia Washington

The 2023 Individual and Family Plans through UnitedHealthcare in these states provide a wide range of benefits, as well as a simple enrollment process and a quality service experience once you become a member.

Health benefits included on UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Marketplace Plans

Besides being able to find competitively-priced health plans and access to healthcare providers in-network, these plans may includeiii:

$0 unlimited primary care

$0 unlimited virtual urgent care iv

Dental and vision coverage

Prescriptions as low as $3

Complimentary digital fitness classesv

Some plans also offer 24/7 virtual visits for urgent, primary, and specialty care in English and Spanish, at no additional costiv.

Additional highlights include:

An opportunity to earn a $100 gift card vi

Health savings account options

How to enroll

To help you figure out the type of coverage that may be good for you, think back on your doctor visits, prescriptions and other medical care. This may give you an idea of what you may want to consider moving forward.

Then, go to UHCExchange.com (available in Spanish: UHCExchange.com/es) to learn more about your choices, and enroll in a plan. The 2023 open enrollment period goes from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 in most states, and if you want your coverage active on January 1, 2023 you must enroll by December 15, 2022.

If you’d like assistance with finding the right plan for you and your family, you can also call 1-877-649-9797 and talk to a licensed insurance agent.

By enrolling now, you may be better prepared for whatever the next year may bring. Visit UHCExchange.com to get started todayvii.