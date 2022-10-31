How to get health insurance coverage – and get help if you need it
(BPT) – Health insurance can help protect you from unexpected costs if you or someone in your family gets injured or becomes ill. If you do not have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source, Individual and Family Plans available in the Health Insurance Marketplace can get you covered, and this is the time of year to find a plan that helps provide the best coverage for your and your family’s needs.
During the open enrollment period, there are options available that may include subsidies to help you save money out of pocket, if you’re eligible, and many people qualify for plans as low as $0 per month depending on their incomei. If you find comparing and choosing healthcare confusing, you can get help navigating your options so you can make a good decision to help safeguard your health, not just when you are sick or injured, but also through preventive care like health screenings, vaccinations, wellness visits and more — so you can stay as healthy as possible.
UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Plans
For 2023, UnitedHealthcare is offering coverage options in the Marketplace in these 22 statesii, with enrollment beginning on November 1, 2022:
|Alabama
|Arizona
|Colorado
|Florida
|Georgia
|Illinois
|Kansas
|Louisiana
|Maryland
|Massachusetts
|Michigan
|Mississippi
|Missouri
|Nevada
|New York
|North Carolina
|Ohio
|Oklahoma
|Tennessee
|Texas
|Virginia
|Washington
The 2023 Individual and Family Plans through UnitedHealthcare in these states provide a wide range of benefits, as well as a simple enrollment process and a quality service experience once you become a member.
Health benefits included on UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Marketplace Plans
Besides being able to find competitively-priced health plans and access to healthcare providers in-network, these plans may includeiii:
- $0 unlimited primary care
- $0 unlimited virtual urgent careiv
- Dental and vision coverage
- Prescriptions as low as $3
- Complimentary digital fitness classesv
Some plans also offer 24/7 virtual visits for urgent, primary, and specialty care in English and Spanish, at no additional costiv.
Additional highlights include:
- An opportunity to earn a $100 gift cardvi
- Health savings account options
How to enroll
To help you figure out the type of coverage that may be good for you, think back on your doctor visits, prescriptions and other medical care. This may give you an idea of what you may want to consider moving forward.
Then, go to UHCExchange.com (available in Spanish: UHCExchange.com/es) to learn more about your choices, and enroll in a plan. The 2023 open enrollment period goes from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 in most states, and if you want your coverage active on January 1, 2023 you must enroll by December 15, 2022.
If you’d like assistance with finding the right plan for you and your family, you can also call 1-877-649-9797 and talk to a licensed insurance agent.
By enrolling now, you may be better prepared for whatever the next year may bring. Visit UHCExchange.com to get started todayvii.
i To qualify for a $0 monthly premium, you must meet household income requirements for Advanced Premium Tax Credits. Cost-sharing (like deductibles and coinsurance) may be higher.
ii Subject to regulatory approval.
iii The benefits described may not be offered in all plans or in all states. Some plans may require copayments, deductibles and/or coinsurance for these benefits. The policy has exclusions, limitations, reduction of benefits, and terms under which the policy may be continued in force or discontinued. For costs and complete details of the coverage, review the plan coverage documents or contact UnitedHealthcare.
iv Virtual visits conducted by telephone or video chat with a doctor are not an insurance product, health care provider or a health plan. Unless otherwise required, benefits are available only when services are delivered through a Designated Virtual Network Provider. Data rates may apply. Virtual visits are not intended to address emergency or life-threatening medical conditions and should not be used in those circumstances. Services may not be available at all times, or in all locations, or for all members, and visit limits may apply. Check your benefit plan to determine if these services are available.
v The Peloton offering is available to members enrolled in applicable fully insured UnitedHealthcare plans and participants enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Level Funded NavigateNOW plans who are 18+ years of age and register for an account with Peloton. Offer is valid until June 30, 2023. UnitedHealthcare members and participants that own a Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread can redeem a 3-month All-Access Membership. Limit one code redemption per UnitedHealthcare member or participant. All services provided by Peloton directly to consumers are governed by Peloton’s Membership Terms, located at https://www.onepeloton.com/membershipterms. Discounts available on applicable purchases until June 30, 2023. Equipment offer void in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Washington D.C. To inquire about eligibility for a retroactive refund on applicable purchases, contact Peloton customer service. Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread purchase requires an All-Access Membership to access content. All prices are exclusive of applicable taxes. Offer applied at checkout. No substitutions. Peloton equipment discount is limited to a purchase of one unit of each equipment type per member or participant. Void where prohibited. Not transferable. The information provided under this program is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be nor should be construed as medical advice. UnitedHealthcare members and participants should consult with an appropriate health care professional before beginning any exercise program and/or to determine what may be right for them. The value of this offering may be taxable. Members and participants should consult with an appropriate tax professional to determine if they have any tax obligations from having access to this offering at no additional cost.
vi Enrollees are eligible to earn a $100 gift card for certain retail participants upon completion of a wellness visit with the enrollee’s primary care provider. Limited to one gift card per enrollee.
vii Medical plan coverage offered by: UnitedHealthcare of Arizona, Inc.; Rocky Mountain Health Maintenance Organization Incorporated in CO; UnitedHealthcare of Florida, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, Inc; UnitedHealthcare of Illinois, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company in AL, KS, LA, MO, and TN; Optimum Choice, Inc. in MD and VA; UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Inc. in MI; UnitedHealthcare of Mississippi, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare of Ohio, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare of Oklahoma, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare of Texas, Inc.; and UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc. in WA. Administrative services provided by United HealthCare Services, Inc. or its affiliates.
This sponsored article is presented by Brandpoint.