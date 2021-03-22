By StoryStudio

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country, news outlets everywhere were full of stories of the many challenges that faced our nation. Stories about business shutdowns, virtual schooling, layoffs, and vaccine shortages filled the media. The airwaves buzzed with stories about how the virus affected the lifestyle of every American.

But perhaps the most heartfelt stories concerned those about some of our most vulnerable citizens: seniors. During the pandemic, seniors were especially challenged as they navigated daily tasks during the “new normal” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Familiar routines like food shopping, dining, fitness, and more were significantly affected. Seniors also had to find new ways to remain socially connected and engaged—safely—to protect their mental health and avoid feeling isolated.

Seniors at Willow Valley Communities, a 55-plus senior living community in Lancaster, PA, also had to rethink their daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Accustomed to a vibrant lifestyle that the community refers to as Life Lived Forward, residents thought up creative new ways to keep that spirit strong.

Inspired by the residents’ ingenuity during the pandemic, the community featured articles about them in the latest issue of its full color glossy lifestyle magazine, Willow. Willow is Willow Valley Communities’ magazine that features the exceptional Life Lived Forward culture that is so pervasive at the community.

Some of the COVID-19 senior stories inside Willow:

Residents who have pivoted their lifestyle to focus on well-being and security to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

How transparent expert guidance led residents to a new way of life.

Safety-focused protocols and virtual experiences for the Fitness Center and Aquatics Center that enabled residents to keep up with their exercise regimens.

Enhanced safety practices for prospective residents to enable them to visit during the pandemic without worry.

New, safe procedures for moving into a new residence during COVID-19.

How the lives of the fluffy four-legged residents were affected during the pandemic.

How clever residents re-imagined and enjoyed romantic gourmet take-out dining routines during the shutdown.

What residents did to continue to give back to the greater community throughout the pandemic

How residents felt more comfortable living within a community that supports them with concierge-type services rather than fending for themselves in their own homes.

