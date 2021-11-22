By StoryStudio

The American Families Plan will impact many families and small businesses moving forward. Local experts help unpack the tax implications on personal income, capital gains, corporate and estate taxes.

How will The American Families Plan actually impact your taxes? F&M Trust, a community bank, is here to help. The AFP is a proposal by President Biden that offers $1.8 trillion in investments and tax credits for American families over the next ten years. The plan calls for significant tax changes aimed to affect financial relief across a spectrum of areas, including up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave and increasing tax credit for families by $1000 (up from $2k to $3k) per child. The plan will provide two years of free pre-kindergarten across the board and two years of free junior college for qualified Americans. Under the AFP, more than four million uninsured Americans would be able to get healthcare. Changes to 401(k)s include a 26% tax credit no matter your income level, and automatic 401(k) for workers without access to retirement plans through their employers. In all, the plan makes big changes to the tax code, including breaks for new home buyers and renters while increasing taxes on families making more than $400,000 per year. Here is a guide to let F&M Trust help you navigate what’s in the bill:

