Life as a young person has never been without its challenges; navigating the rocky terrain from childhood to adulthood can be daunting in the best of times. Add in the stressors of a global pandemic, and it’s not hard to see that the mental health of young people is more vulnerable than ever. Such large scale disruptions to routine and format have left most of us feeling unsupported and on edge, and young people are no exception. Thankfully Newport Healthcare is standing by, ready to help with comprehensive treatment that fosters lasting recovery for teens in crisis.

Newport Healthcare is a collection of treatment centers across the country united by a common goal: providing care and resources to those struggling with a variety of mental health issues, as well as issues such as substance abuse and trauma for teens and young adults. A dedication to patient-focused, sustainable healing means the individual is set up for lasting success with a personalized treatment plan and an integrated approach to therapy.



Empowering young people to develop lasting self-esteem and life skills is crucial to the Newport Healthcare process. Its residential centers provide a safe, loving environment and a variety of therapy modalities that promote honesty and vulnerability. This transformational process helps patients cultivate a loving relationship with themselves that will lead to healthy relationships with the people in their lives, first and foremost with family.

At Newport Healthcare, family therapy is the bedrock of treatment, since healing the family is essential to healing the teen. Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) is an evidence-based model of treatment that prioritizes repairing ruptures in the family system and developing relationships that feel nourishing and safe for everyone. With ABFT, the professionals at Newport Healthcare are able to meet families and teens where they are to heal the past, address present issues, and develop open communication for a brighter future.



With locations across the country Newport Healthcare is committed to providing superior care and resources to as many young people as possible, with treatment plans available for both teens (ages 13 to 17) and young adults (18 to 28). Their values of empathy and love infuse every step of the treatment process, including the potentially intimidating admissions stage. Their dedicated team works with families to help determine the best plan of treatment, regardless of insurance coverage.

Newport Healthcare understands the pressures of these exceptional times. They’re committed to providing compassionate, expert care to help our youth and their families not just heal, but thrive. Visit NewportHealthcare.com today to learn more.