(BPT) – Confused about Medicare plans? You’re not alone. Whether you’re signing yourself up for Medicare or you’re helping a loved one, the process can be overwhelming. Plus, with inflation higher than it’s been in decades, it’s more important than ever to save on healthcare costs without sacrificing the benefits you need to live a healthy, fulfilling life.

Many people opt for Medicare Advantage, which are plans created by private companies that follow Medicare rules. These are sometimes referred to as Part C or MA Plans. When researching, you’ll likely find several dozen plan options and it’s not always clear which one is the best fit for you. To help guide you, consider these five important points when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan:

Access

It’s likely you’d want to continue seeing the doctors who know your unique health circumstances. Do your research to find out which plans include your preferred physicians. Examine the dental and vision benefits a plan offers, as well as virtual care capabilities that provide you with access to licensed healthcare professionals 24/7 from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Affordability

Plans should focus on reducing your out-of-pocket costs, allowing you to see your primary care physician with little to no co-pay and $0 monthly premiums.

“If you qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) provides an affordable option with extra support services for those with multiple, complex health conditions,” said Elena McFann, president of Medicare for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Beyond medical

Today’s Medicare Advantage plans cover essentials beyond traditional medical coverage that contribute to your overall health. Search for plans that offer extra benefits that meet your unique needs, such as in-home support to combat loneliness and health-related transportation services.

“In designing our Medicare Advantage plans this year, our focus was on making sure members didn’t need to compromise when choosing a benefit plan. It’s why some Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans allow the individual to choose a flex card to help pay for utilities, fitness programs and memberships and even telecommunication services,” McFann said.

Simplification

And you can keep track of these benefits by choosing a plan with a single prepaid benefits card — one card for multiple benefits that members can keep in their wallet instead of carrying multiple cards with different balances.

Cost predictability

Many seniors already live on a budget, but with the changing economy and increasing costs of living, this is even more challenging. Unexpected medical costs can add up quickly, therefore look for a plan with predictable costs. Plans that help you manage a budget and avoid the unexpected will include no prescription co-pays, reduced diagnostic co-pays and fixed co-pays.

For more advice in choosing the Medicare Advantage plan that best fits your needs for good health and well-being, visit Anthem.com/Medicare.

