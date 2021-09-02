By StoryStudio



When you think of supporting renewable energy for your home or business, are you worried that it could be too expensive of an undertaking? Since the large upfront costs and long-term maintenance required of private solar installations may not be practical for everyday Kentuckians, KU now offers an easy way to discover how supporting 100 percent renewable energy could be within reach for the average customer.

Recently, KU launched a new Renewable Choice Calculator (RCC) that provides customers with a customized solution for affordably supporting 100 percent renewable energy through a combination of the utilities’ Solar Share and Green Energy programs.

Here’s how it works:

It doesn’t matter if you’re a renter, homeowner, or business owner – all you have to do is visit KU’s website, enter what type of customer you are plus your average monthly bill, and the RCC automatically calculates how you can support 100 percent renewable energy, starting at just $1 a day for residents and just a 5 percent increase on monthly utility bills for businesses.

Visit lge-ku.com/calculator to learn more.