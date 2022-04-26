If you\u2019re feeling a little overwhelmed with world events, you\u2019re not alone. The constant bombardment of all the terrible and seemingly intractable world problems has the effect of making everyday folks feel powerless. But the truth is, there\u2019s much that can be done right here in Indianapolis that can not only empower you but make a massive difference to people in need in your community. Trusted Mentors is a local nonprofit that embraces the idea that authentic friendship can be revolutionary. Trusted Mentors connects Hoosiers looking to make a difference with adults at risk of homelessness. Started in 2003 by Founder\/Executive Director Jeri Warner, Trusted Mentors began as a demonstration grant to help people coming out of homelessness. Since then, Trusted Mentors has grown into a thriving program that helps anyone looking for a fresh start, be it those re-entering the community after time in prison, low-wage workers battling chronic homelessness, or young adults aging out of the foster system. Trusted Mentors works by recruiting, training and supporting volunteer mentors dedicated to helping at-risk adults with the necessary life skills needed to provide them either a fresh start or a restart. Through the mentor-mentee relationship, these adults gain a stronger sense of self-worth. By knowing they belong, they\u2019re capable of the success they see for themselves. Each year, Trusted Mentor supports around 200 of these matches. Because of the organization\u2019s explosive growth \u2015 over 170% since 2012 \u2015 more people are being helped than ever before. To sustain this, more mentors are needed. The Problem Many misconceptions surround homelessness, but the crucial aspect Trusted Mentors promotes through their mentor program is that unhoused people are just that: people. People with thoughts, feelings, hopes and dreams of greater opportunities. At some point, most of us learn what it\u2019s like to live paycheck to paycheck or make a poor decision that has lasting consequences. But what happens if, instead of rebounding with a better job or having a couch to crash on when you\u2019re between apartments or a home to return to after time away, your support system isn\u2019t there? Every day in Marion County, around 1,500 people no different than you or I spend the night unhoused. Many are young adults who\u2019ve aged out of foster care and have nowhere else to go or folks just out of prison who have trouble finding a job that doesn\u2019t stigmatize them for having been incarcerated. Others are working poor. All are looking for an opportunity to help break out of the dehumanizing and exhausting cycle of poverty homelessness perpetuates. For many, Trusted Mentors is that opportunity. The Trusted Mentors Solution Trusted Mentors vision begins with understanding that we all share the same hopes and dreams and goals. By connecting trained volunteer mentors with at-risk adults, more people stay housed and out of prison. What sets this dynamic program apart from other nonprofits is that by using a mentor-mentee approach based on the concept of \u201cradical friendship\u201d \u2015 in which both members of the relationship bridge their differences together to achieve personal growth and positive social change \u2015 it\u2019s not just the at-risk adult who receives the benefits of Trusted Mentors, but the volunteer mentor as well. Being a mentor doesn\u2019t require a background in social work or a huge time commitment. With a small investment of six hours a month and some timely texts or phone calls, you can have a profound effect on someone\u2019s life. This is because, as a mentor, you\u2019re volunteering your time, which a mentee correctly sees as someone choosing a friendship with them out of a desire to help them. Unhoused and at-risk people aren\u2019t looking for our sympathy; they\u2019re looking to be seen and understood for who they are. Trusted Mentors\u2019 mentor-mentee relationship does precisely that, inspiring growth for both the mentee and the mentor. This kind of dynamic friendship is not new. The mentor-mentee relationship is a time-honored tradition. Seventy percent of corporate executives admit to having mentors who made a difference not only in their professional life but in their personal life as well. Poverty can be exhausting. Struggling to adapt to life after prison is isolating. Finding yourself on your own at 18 is lonely. Trusted Mentors asks the question: If the mentor-mentee relationship has been so valuable for those we see as successful, then why wouldn\u2019t everyone benefit from it? How You Can Help Jeri and all who volunteer with Trusted Mentors have seen a ton of positive stories. Since 2015, they\u2019ve maintained a 95% success rate in keeping people who are involved in the program housed, 88% don\u2019t return to prison. In a state with a 33% recidivism rate, that\u2019s huge. \u201cTrusted Mentors was there for me as I transitioned from incarceration to being a returning citizen,\u201d says Trusted mentors mentee Tanya. \u201cThe support and attention they provided is irreplaceable. I honestly feel that if more contact and involvement with other returning citizens is available, far more individuals would have more than a fighting chance at living life beyond bars. Encouragement, support, and faith that we can succeed and become responsible, caring members of the community is worth far more than most can imagine. Trusted Mentors, thank you.\u201d To do this work, day in and day out, Trusted Mentors is looking for more mentors. Trusted Mentors welcomes a diverse field of volunteers from any background and trains each volunteer how radical friendship can make the mentor-mentee relationship life-changing for both involved. All you need to be a mentor is a compassionate heart and a willingness to listen and see life from a mentee\u2019s view, as well as being over 25 with the ability to donate around six hours a month of your time. That\u2019s it. If you\u2019ve struggled with poverty yourself, been in foster care, or have also been incarcerated, even better. The mentor-mentee relationship thrives on shared understanding. While becoming a mentor will be one of the most rewarding personal experiences of your life, making a donation is another effective way you can help change lives. You can give directly to Trusted Mentors on their site, or you can get involved in one of their fundraisers. Right now, Trusted Mentors is hosting their annual Fresh Start \u2013 Restart initiative. Fresh Start \u2013 Restart is a great opportunity to restart and refresh something in your own life. Maybe you want to run a 5k. Maybe you used to go for bike rides but stopped during the pandemic and haven\u2019t returned. Maybe you want to start hiking. This fundraiser encourages you to rejuvenate something in your life \u2015 your outlook, your fitness, your mindset. Register, then set a fundraising goal. As you pursue your Fresh Start \u2013 Restart, post your progress on social media with #freshstartrestart #trustedmentors and be entered in a contest to win prizes. Best of all, your Fresh Start \u2013 Restart helps someone recently released from prison or aging out of foster care stay housed. In the same way Trusted Mentors provides mutual benefits for both mentee and mentor, Fresh Start \u2013 Restart allows participants to experience personal benefits while raising money for a good cause. It\u2019s win-win for everyone! To take a deeper dive into the issues fueling homelessness and the philosophy behind Trusted Mentors, you can read their White Paper, head over to their YouTube page, or visit trustedmentors.org