By StoryStudio

Being a Senior Companion is about much more than just spending quality time with an elderly adult. As a volunteer, it’s a chance to establish real friendships and deeper connections, and to be a source of comfort for someone who needs it. A Senior Companion is there to help with getting older. And getting older can be hard, of course. The rigors of advancing age can mean isolation and frailty, even disability. Many seniors end up living with no one to share a conversation with, no one to offer them a comforting shoulder. They have to face by themselves the small burden of daily tasks like walking up a flight of stairs or not being able to reach higher areas inside a house, like a cabinet. Many seniors are faced with gradually losing independence in general, like giving up the ability or accessibility to drive.

The New Hampshire Senior Companion Program, since 1947, has been providing a type of community care throughout the state that supports senior citizens by helping them stay where they live and maintain routines: volunteers, or Companions, are paired with visitees, homebound women and men 55 years or older who need different types of care. Companions help visitees with:

Shopping

Getting breakfast or lunch

Physical activities like movement and walking, which can mean helping visitees around the house and back and forth from their chairs or beds

Going to the grocery store for food or the pharmacy to pick up prescription medication

Providing a needed break for a spouse or another caregiver

Being a Senior Companion, at its heart, really is about the importance of being there for someone else—being a part of someone’s life. This can mean simply a chance to sit and listen to stories or share and laugh at memories, to encourage and build up positivity and independence, a Companion ultimately being someone who provides the dignity of a friend and a friendly conversation.

The program provides weekly volunteer visits Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Senior Companions service the areas of Belknap, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties. The program is federally funded and free of charge to volunteers and their visitees, and is part of an AmeriCorps Values campaign that asks, What is at your core? Volunteers require screening and a background check and some training. They do receive a small stipend of $3 an hour. All Senior Companions must themselves be 55 or older and meet the stated income requirements.

The benefits of the program (and the affirming answers to What is at your core?) have shown not just to be for the visitees, either. Throughout its life, the New Hampshire Senior Companion program has maintained its offering to volunteers as a rewarding experience that has built lasting relationships, not only with Companions and their visitees. Volunteers of the program can come together and meet each other, and share stories both in person and on social media, and can reflect on how the program has positively affected their lives. The New Hampshire Senior Companion program is an opportunity to enrich your own life and help change someone else’s. To volunteer, call (603) 225-3295 for more information.