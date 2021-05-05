By StoryStudio

At the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, conservation isn’t just for the birds.

Located on the North Side region of Pittsburgh, the National Aviary is a destination for families and visitors worldwide, offering unparalleled opportunities to get close to beautiful, rare and fascinating species from every continent but Antarctica. People may flock to the National Aviary for the flamingos, parrots and owls, but it is also home to threatened and endangered birds, and the work of conservationists at the National Aviary is quietly paving the way for many species’ survival. The National Aviary rang in the New Year with the arrival of Marge, an endangered African Penguin that hatched on January 3. The eleventh African Penguin to hatch at the National Aviary, Marge’s hatching was a cause for celebration for this species facing steep declines in their native South Africa, where only 13,000 pairs remain in the wild.

The National Aviary is home to more than 500 birds representing over 150 species, many of which are threatened, endangered or even extinct in the wild. Experts at the National Aviary work to save these birds and protect their natural habitats, and conduct research in Pittsburgh and around the world. The National Aviary’s research and work in places like Ecuador, the Mariana Islands and South Africa has earned international attention.

The National Aviary is an accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, and a participant in more than 80 Species Survival Plans, or SSPs. SSPs play an important role in helping threatened and endangered species like African Penguins rebound and recover.

But you don’t have to be a scientist (or a bird) to enjoy the National Aviary. For the public, the National Aviary offers seasonally themed displays, events and educational opportunities designed to engage all ages in conservation efforts, with enhanced safety protocols in place. To kick off summer, visitors can “Journey to Africa Presented by Peoples,” and explore the incredible variety of birds found across the savannahs, deserts, and tropical forests of the African continent with dynamic daily programs and immersive, free-flight habitats.

As part of this immersive experience, visitors can also get close to and learn more about birds from Africa. Visitors can take in the National Aviary’s new immersive bird show, African Adventure Presented by AAA Travel, in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZone Theater. African Adventure takes viewers on a journey through the continent. They will meet incredible African species, like Red-billed Hornbills, an African Penguin, and a Grey Crowned-crane, as they walk, fly, and waddle by just feet away. Seating in the theater is designed to allow ample space for physical distancing.

Visitors can get up close to a Martial Eagle or a Golden Eagle during an Eagles of Africa talk. These two massive bird species have wingspans of six feet or greater, making them some of the largest—and most impressive—birds of prey in the world. In the theater, visitors can experience Vultures in Flight, a flight demonstration and talk focusing on the critically endangered Hooded Vulture. These small African vultures fly out overhead, while a National Aviary expert shares how the Aviary is working to protect this species. At Penguin Point, visitors can join a colony of endangered African Penguins as they waddle and swim by on their way to mealtime. They may even spot Marge, the newest penguin to join the colony. For people who love penguins, booking a Private Penguin Feeding puts them right in the middle of the colony as they feed sustainable seafood to these aquatic birds.

In immersive walk-through habitats where birds fly freely in natural settings, visitors can get within inches of beautiful birds from around the world. A flock of vibrant and vocal American Flamingos wades through the pond of the Wetlands habitat, colorful macaws perch and call from the trees in the Tropical Rainforest, and majestic Andean Condors strut in Condor Court. Animal lovers who want to get even closer can book one of the National Aviary’s signature experiences, including a Sloth Encounter and a new Penguin Encounter. Young visitors can get close to an armadillo and an owl during the Junior Zookeeper Encounter. Visitors can get creative with Valentino the Two-toed Sloth, who uses his natural inclination to grasp branches to create a masterpiece on canvas during the Sloth Painting Encounter.

Ready to fly high and soar like a bird? The National Aviary is open daily from 10am to 5pm and is located on Pittsburgh’s historic North Side, in Allegheny Commons Park. Learn more about the National Aviary’s enhanced safety protocols at www.aviary.org. Children under 2 are admitted free of charge, and Traditional Members pay a one-time fee for unlimited visits throughout the year, with the option to add on a Virtual Membership. Learn more and buy tickets in advance at www.aviary.org.