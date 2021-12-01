By StoryStudio

(BPT) – If you’re seeking a unique holiday getaway for your family, there’s something to delight everyone at The Beach — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. If the 60 miles-plus of beautiful coastline isn’t enough to attract you, the area celebrates the holidays like nowhere else, with shopping galore at Myrtle Beach outlet malls and one-of-a-kind boutiques, plus spectacular light shows and theatrical experiences for the most memorable holiday ever.

For the young and young-at-heart, nothing gets you in the holiday spirit better than a stunning display of Christmas lights and decorations. And if you love the thrill of live entertainment, Myrtle Beach offers shows in a wide variety of styles and genres. From holiday classics and southern favorites to Motown and even pirates — there’s something you can all tap your toes and sing along to.

Here are 9 holiday highlights to make the season shine even brighter at The Beach.

1. Winter Wonderland at The Beach

This new holiday event features a covered outdoor ice-skating rink, walk-through lights experience and more. After exploring the Winter Wonderland, stroll down to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and beachfront for a bite to eat and festive holiday beverages. Visit from Nov. 26, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.

2. The Great Christmas Light Show

Drive through over 2 million sparkling lights at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Young and old alike will be dazzled and delighted, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30.

3. Nights of a Thousand Candles

Brookgreen Gardens offers holiday beauty and splendor along the Grand Strand, with over 2,800 hand-lit candles and even more sparkling lights. Your family will “ooh” and “aah” over the lights “frosting” each limb and path in the garden, filling you with holiday spirit from Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.

4. Ripley’s Festival of Trees

The marine life at the Ripley’s Aquarium will be decked out in decorations, along with a Festival of Trees showcasing over 55 trees decorated for each state and territory in the U.S. The brilliant blue background of the lush aquarium habitats sets off the brilliant colors of the Christmas trees, and guests of all ages can enjoy scavenger hunts and movie nights throughout November and December.

5. The Christmas Show of the South

This tradition brings the warm, wonderful and fun spirit of Christmas to life with music, comedy and dance. The Carolina Opry invites visitors to come back year after year to take holiday pics in front of their amazing Christmas tree, with thousands of twinkling lights and sparkling holiday decor, from Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.

6. Christmas at Pirates Voyage

Captain Scrooge commands the Mystical Christmas Spirit pirate ship at the Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show, journeying through time to bring Christmas cheer to pirates and landlubbers everywhere. Enjoy a holiday feast while astonished by amazing acrobatics high above the lagoon and “swashbuckling” excitement, from Nov. 4, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022.

7. GTS Theater Shows

The theater showcases the spirit of the season through four holiday shows:

Magical Christmas Magic and Comedy Show

Original Motown Christmas Show

Christmas With Elvis

Step Into Christmas with Elton John

These shows are a staple of the Myrtle Beach theater scene and continue to entertain guests with lively cabaret numbers and comedy antics, from Nov. 2 to Dec. 29.

8. Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special

The Broadway Theater combines holiday classics with hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, so you can walk down memory lane and enjoy jolly holiday music from some of best male singers in America. Nov. 8, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022.

9. The South’s Grandest Christmas Show

There’s nothing more fun than singing along to a lively performance of classic Christmas favorites. This year’s extravaganza brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to inspire visitors of all ages. Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022 at the Alabama Theatre.

Visit Myrtle Beach created the Holiday Getaway Guide, full of information on lodging deals, shows, festive events and more to help you plan your perfect holiday getaway at The Beach.

