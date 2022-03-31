By StoryStudio

We’ve learned plenty over the past two-plus years about the indoor air we breathe for good reason. As we return to classrooms, offices, and other locations, the indoor environment remains a critical condition for reestablishing our general lifestyle choices and obligations. Moving forward, the federal government has placed significant emphasis on ventilation and air filtration, creating the “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge” to encourage companies, schools, and organizations to develop and improve ventilation strategies.

Successful air systems have proven to do much more than preventing the spread of viruses and other contaminants. Improved air circulation increases alertness and subsequent production for students and workers alike. Yet many HVAC systems remain outdated and inefficient, essentially creating workplace Petri dishes for colds, viruses, and other contaminants to fester. In light of these failings, the CDC recommends the use of portable HEPA air purifiers in all public spaces.

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Air Systems was producing portable air purifiers that incorporated the highest quality Medical Grade HEPA and carbon blend filers. This combination has proven effective against a broad range of pollutants, including chemicals, allergens, dust, bacteria, and viruses. The high-quality construction, from the filter to the steel casing, allows the user to run an Austin Air unit twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Austin Air Systems was established more than three decades ago by founder Richard Taylor who modeled his technology on established systems in leading medical facilities. Richard spared no expense to create a system that combined medical HEPA with activated carbon.

Today Austin Air Systems maintains the largest air cleaning manufacturing facility in the world, located in Buffalo, New York.

Upgrading the air quality in our offices and institutions remains a vital first step in the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, the federal government’s strategic outline for the safe and sustained return to public indoor spaces. Ventilation remains a central tenet of this strategy, as clearly stated below.

“Improvements to ventilation can maximize health outcomes. When indoors, effective ventilation strategies can help reduce viral particle concentration, as well as other indoor air contaminants.”

Not surprisingly, the CDC, EPA, and the World Health Organization have all recommended the use of HEPA air purifiers in schools, offices, and all other indoor facilities. The EPA also established a set of principles for businesses and institutions to follow. These guidelines include an explanation about how to use portable HEPA air filtration units like those made by Austin Air.

In addition, the federal government has provided $350 billion to state and local governments and an additional $130 billion to schools to finance ventilation and air purification upgrades. Each state government has established a specific program for allocating funds as part of the “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge.”

Most of us have seen news coverage about faulty hastily-made equipment that has either offered little protection or worse, increased the vulnerability of the user. Unlike many of these manufacturers who attempted to seize upon a public health emergency, Austin Air Systems has manufactured premier HEPA air purifiers for more than 30 years, integrating new technology and scientific data to maintain the industry standard in portable air purifiers.

For example, the HEPA-carbon filter now lasts five years before replacement is needed. Austin Air purifiers have also outperformed 100 competitors in recent government tests. FEMA and the American Red Cross engage Austin Air for natural disaster clean-up. Recently, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres have added Austin Air purifiers to their respective locker rooms.

“I can tell just by walking the house just how pure the air is,” says Jordan Poyer, safety for the Buffalo Bills. “It’s really changed the quality of sleep that I get.”

After the Ontario School District procured 40,000 air purifiers, the number of absentees decreased during a time when other school districts saw a rapid increase in absences. Readers can learn more about these results on the Austin Air website.

Austin Air continues to participate in studies with a variety of organizations including Johns Hopkins University, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and the University of Washington. Austin Air purifiers remain the only clinically-proven manufacturer of Medical-Grade HEPA Air Purifiers.

Facility and physical plant managers have identified improved air quality and purification standards as the primary priority when welcoming back employees, students, and community members. The U.S. government has also recognized the critical role interior air quality will play in our collective return to normal. A portable air purifier from Austin Air Systems continues to provide a critical component for this return. Visit the website, call or email an Austin Air Systems representative to learn more.