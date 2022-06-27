By StoryStudio

Summer is on! After every cold winter and wet spring, we always welcome the long days and hot temperatures. However, unlike winter when a plumbing or heating issue requires immediate attention, we often delay summer maintenance in favor of a sunny day by the pool and the neighborhood BBQ. The fact is that taking care of plumbing and HVAC issues remains every bit as important in summer as in January. Most of us host more guests in summer, causing more stress on our plumbing systems; in addition, kids come and go, leaving doors open to tax our air conditioners ― as do the reliable series of hotter days. In short, now is the perfect time to relieve the pressure on your home living systems.

For over 40 years, Gillece Services has provided comprehensive plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services for the greater Pittsburgh area. Well-known as the go-to provider for immediate plumbing needs like clogged sewer lines and water heater replacements, the talented team of technicians incorporates state-of-the-art innovations like trenchless pipelining to make repairs without damaging the lawn, flower beds or landscaping.

Air Conditioning Maintenance as Important as the Furnace

Summer temperatures consistently tax older AC units, creating a drain on the energy grid and our utility bills. Gillece Services provides a comprehensive evaluation of a home or commercial system before a failed system results in a sweltering house or office. Should an AC system go down, technicians trained in emergency AC services can efficiently repair and, if necessary, replace a unit.

Scheduling an AC tune-up for the busy summer months is as important as the annual furnace maintenance in autumn. The Gillece Services tune-up will improve indoor air quality by removing dirt and debris from the cooling units. AC Checks thoroughly test the system to make sure it’s operating efficiently. They test temperature changes across the evaporating coil, liquid, and suction line pressure to increase efficiency and the potential life span of the system. An enhanced cooling unit also means your home will remain comfortable all day, every day.

“Dave did my spring AC check,” writes Kathy in her 5-star review. “He went above and beyond by cutting back my ferns that were too close to my unit. Thank you! Dave answered my questions and was very professional.”

Indoor Air Quality Has Never Mattered More

Air quality has never been more important than today when particles keep getting smaller and indoor air is often more polluted than the atmosphere outside. Creating a premium indoor air environment requires an expert in air quality treatment. Gillece Services offers a comprehensive air quality assessment that touches on every element in our homes.

A Gillece Services technician will address air duct repair and installation, clean humidifiers and dehumidifiers, assess the entire air filtration system, replace all filters, and recommend air purification systems that could greatly improve the air you and your family breathe 24 hours a day.

These experts are also trained in the latest technology, innovations that include smart thermostats and the latest HEPA developments. In recent years, the CDC and EPA have issued information about three specific interior pollutants: allergens, infectious agents and toxic compounds. 98% of these contaminants are less than 1 micron in size, so small that many over-the-counter solutions can’t capture them. Gillece Services offers air filtration systems ― which range from the most current air filters to whole-house, high-efficiency particulate air filter systems ― that will capture airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

Outside Electricity Expands Potential

We’ve never been more excited to move outside than over these past few summers. Our flight to freedom has led many of us to reevaluate our outdoor living spaces, creating new patios, gathering places and open-air entertainment areas. Many of these enhancements require electricity, whether we wish to light that new sitting area or power our outdoor sound system.

Like inside our homes, an amateur attempt at outside wiring can lead to fires, electrocution or worse. Gillece Services provides licensed technicians who can design and install the perfect electrical solution for outside or inside your home. You can rest assured you’re safely “wired” and get back to entertaining.

The Pittsburgh-based team can address every element of your electrical needs from troubleshooting problems to pool and hot tub wiring. Modern needs such as electrical vehicle charging stations, dedicated computer circuits and whole-house surge protectors are just a few examples of how Gillece Services can update your home.

Of course, Gillece technicians also handle traditional maintenance and installation, including ceiling fan installation, electrical panel services and code compliance repairs. These highly trained individuals will also provide a whole-house safety inspection to ensure your home is functioning efficiently and safely. This inspection includes and repair of outdated electrical outlets, among other important protections.

“Tiffany was our electrical service manager … and nothing but 5 stars for her. Professional and friendly, she handled our electrical problem fast and efficiently.”

Everyday Plumbing

Unlike furnaces or air conditioning units, plumbing never takes a day off, especially in summer when kids arrive in droves and relatives and friends fill spare bedrooms for extended visits. As members of our community with families of their own, the folks at Gillece Services know firsthand the pressure summer days and nights can place on our home water and sewer systems. Their technicians established the company’s reputation in plumbing services more than four decades ago.

These principles remain at the forefront of the company’s philosophy to provide affordable expertise promptly. Today, Gillece Services offers more than 20 plumbing solutions from installation of tankless water heaters to drain cleaning and waterproofing. Certified plumbers are also ready 24/7 to repair and replace bathroom and kitchen faucets, gas and water lines, water heaters, toilets, drains and sewer lines, all in an effort to create the most efficient, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable system available. These trusted professionals offer flat-rate pricing, warranty protection, customized options and convenient financing for every service they offer.

“Steven knows his stuff, trust me,” writes Dan in his 6-star (!) review. “He’s the only one who showed me the problem, then dug it out, and fixed it for good. I’ll always ask for him.”

When improving or repairing our homes, trust cannot be understated. With over 1,500 5-star reviews, Gillece Services places trust, expertise and affordability at the forefront of everything they do.