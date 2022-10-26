By StoryStudio





Classic destination studies: a semester in Europe, a year in a coastal city, a summer in Asia… Youngstown State University? YSU is not typically top of mind when you think of destination studies, but that perception is rapidly changing, especially for those who grew up in the surrounding Mahoning Valley. With its revitalized downtown, up-and-coming tech industry, economic opportunity, gorgeous YSU campus, affordable housing and classic small-town quality of life, Youngstown, Ohio is positioning itself as the affordable destination for new and transfer students from around the Tri-State area.

Once primarily a commuter school, YSU has spent the last decade improving its campus amenities and doubling down on its commitment to small-class size academics and a tight-knit campus community. Encouraging the on-campus experience while simultaneously providing quality economic opportunities in the surrounding community, YSU is quickly becoming the place for students looking for the destination study experience while still enjoying the comforts of being close to home. Whether you choose to live on-campus, in an apartment nearby, or travel from home, YSU is a place at which you’ll want to spend your time.

Thriving Youngstown

Youngstown, Ohio has been experiencing a rebirth in both industry and culture, making YSU’s location in the heart of downtown Youngstown a big draw for the destination study experience. This former steel town still produces that important lynchpin of American industry, while diversifying into the technologies of the 21st century, including the brand new EV lithium battery plant in nearby Lordstown and Ohio’s first electric vehicle plant, Lordstown Motors, bringing jobs and opportunity with them.

Youngstown is also home to the internationally recognized Youngstown Business Incubator, a partnership between YSU and other local business and innovation developers, that focuses on developing successful digital businesses, advancing women’s and minority entrepreneurship, and furthering advanced manufacturing technologies.

YSU’s strong alumni presence and deep roots in the business community means plentiful career opportunities for YSU students. Even as new industries flock to Youngstown, YSU remains the intellectual and labor center of the Steel Valley, providing ample opportunity for new partnerships with its student body. Students who want job opportunities while obtaining heir education will find YSU and the surrounding areas rich in possibility.

Culturally, Youngstown is back on the map with new breweries, bars, comedy clubs, and nightlife spots to compliment the exciting and active on campus programing YSU offers. Downtown Youngstown, a mere block away from campus, is more hang out friendly than ever before, with dedicated pedestrian streets where you and your friends can cruise between lively hang out spots. Last year alone, more than 180,000 people enjoyed over 5,000 different events on and off campus, from live concerts to special YSU Penguin Productions, like Federal Frenzy, the annual downtown takeover of food, arts, and entertainment.

The YSU Student Experience

YSU graduate Katie Burdette’s experience typifies the modern student experience. Burdette began her academic journey undetermined as to what she wanted to study. Through YSU’s experience-based learning – which leans heavily on small class size and personal relationship with faculty – Ms. Burdette discovered she had a passion for marketing and communications. The discovery led to a four-year degree then a Master’s. Now Ms. Burdette works for YSU.

Much of her time at YSU was spent living on campus, where Ms. Burdette says campus life really worked for her.

“YSU does a good job of making campus feel like home,” she recalls. “There are tons of events going on, things like the rec room and study rooms are open late to accommodate those students who come at night, and plenty of student organizations to help you connect with other students. I met my two best friends here. One was from Eerie, one from Toledo. Rather than go home, my high school friends would come hang with us here on the weekends! I really got a sense of belonging.”

On campus, eating is never a problem; there are nearly 30 different dining options, plus the number of places just off campus in town. Campus recreation options are abundant, too, with personal fitness, all kinds of club sports, rock wall and adventure recreational trips, as well as special events. Greek life, student government, clubs and organizations, if you’re into it, YSU probably has a program for it.

The Penguins are also competitors. As an NCAA Division 1 school, YSU sports unite the student body year-round. Football season is all about going to games at Stambaugh Stadium, or as some call it, “The Ice Castle.” It’s more than just football here. Both men and women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s tennis also captivate the student body, winning championships along the way.

“YSU provides more of that college experience for traditional and non-traditional students alike,” says Ms. Burdette.

Academically, YSU offers over 150 undergraduate and graduate programs with an average class size of around 20. Because of its positioning in the Steel Valley and the influx of tech careers arriving in Ohio, YSU is known as a solid STEM school, where college courses often take students out into the world for hands-on experience in the field. It’s also known as a hands-on business school, with internships and career opportunities readily available.

YSU is also the ideal destination for students who have yet to discover their passion. Their Career Exploration & Development services offer students the chance to discover for themselves what moves them without sacrificing a four-year timeline for graduation.

“We strive to make sure exploratory students are never wasting their time, energy, or money on classes that do not count toward graduation,” says leadership in the Office of Career Exploration & Development at YSU. “All majors at YSU require a selection of common general education classes that are a great place to start exploring interests.”

YSU’s approach worked for Katie Burdette.

“Exploratory students are welcome here,” says Ms. Burdette. “I was undetermined until junior year, but through hands-on experience, I discovered a path and career I love. There’s room to grow at Youngstown. People listen to your ideas and act on them.”

Affordability

Despite all the opportunity YSU offers, its biggest draw as a destination study might still be YSU’s affordability for both in- and out-of-state students. The Penguin Tuition Promise for undergraduates guarantees in-state tuition at $10,410 and just $10,770 for out-of-state. YSU awards $8.1 million in scholarships annually. Student employment and assistantships are also available. Visit the YSU financial aid hub to access scholarship search, tuition, financial aid, and loan repayment estimators and all the forms you’ll need, all in one place.

High-quality education at an affordable price has always been the goal at YSU. Now, a revitalized campus and thriving community is ready to welcome destination studiers from around the country. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu or visit the campus at one of their upcoming Open House events: October 29th, November 18th, and next February, the 17th.