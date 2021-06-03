By StoryStudio

(BPT) – Yearning to go on an adventure this summer? If you are, it’s a good idea to spend extra time planning for a successful vacation. A lot has changed over the past year, so a bit more planning, along with extra patience, will help make your family’s vacation as fun and as memorable as you want it to be.

Here are tips to help your summer vacation go smoothly — and safely — this year, so you’ll all have a blast.

1. Spend more time and effort making preparations

Even if you’re the “get there and wing it” kind of vacationer, this year you’ll be happier making as many reservations ahead as possible. With the travel season quickly heating up but many venues experiencing major staffing shortages, you’ll help lessen delays and wait times by planning ahead.

Help make everything go more smoothly by making reservations for everything from your lodgings and rental cars to dining out and tourist attractions. Check venue websites or call to ask if you can reserve (or must reserve) ahead to help avoid long waits.

2. Plan for shifting protocols

As everyone has learned this past year, things can change quickly. To prepare for changes in safety policies, check websites for airlines, hotels and venues you’ll be visiting for their current guidelines. Bring enough masks and hand sanitizer for your whole family and keep them handy when venturing out. Continue wearing masks at indoor venues and crowded outdoor venues where social distancing is not possible — and remind your family to continue washing hands frequently. When in doubt, ask employees about their current protocols and be sure to comply with their requests to keep everyone safe and comfortable — staff and visitors included.

3. Focus on outdoor fun

Summer is all about getting outdoors, and while health is still a concern, outdoor venues offer the safest opportunities to enjoy your family trip. Fortunately, you can find something for everyone in your family at The Beach — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are great options for family fun at Myrtle Beach:

The Beach: Beyond the 60 miles of wide-open beaches throughout the Grand Strand, check out lesser-known spots including laid-back Pawleys Island or Litchfield Beach, a quaint area with just two resorts. You can also find unspoiled beach access at Huntington Beach State Park and Myrtle Beach State Park.

Do you belong at The Beach? Visit Myrtle Beach and its partner organizations continue to maintain their Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com, with the latest COVID-19 updates and mandates. To plan your next great family vacation, check out VisitMyrtleBeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.