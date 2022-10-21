By StoryStudio

With a more severe flu season expected this year and the still persistent Covid virus infecting tens of thousands of people daily, there’s never been a more important time to make sure you have the right health care provider and plan. There are several important questions to ask when determining your best health care plan, beginning with what plans are available. An agent or consultant can guide you or a family member through other important questions to consider. This consultation is free of charge.



The first step is to determine the best health care provider, one that understands the specific needs of a client who is 65 years of age or older. Alignment Health Plan offers excellent information on its comprehensive website, including a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) webpage about the differences between basic Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan.

To create their Medicare Advantage plan, Alignment Health recently heralded a “New Era of Aging,” a period when seniors expect greater individual control over every facet of their health plan.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which began on October 15, is the best time to reevaluate your current health plan and see if a Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health better suits your needs and budget. Your ideal Medicare plan should include your chosen medical provider, and carry a manageable premium with a realistic deductible based on your budget. You should also expect a cap on out-of-pocket expenses to eliminate surprise fees and other unanticipated expenditures.

Original Medicare is facilitated directly by the federal government. A Medicare Advantage plan is offered by a private company that contracts with the government to provide all your Part A and Part B coverage. With Medicare Advantage, members can also add dental, vision hearing and, often, prescription drug coverage. In short, Original Medicare covers basic care, whereas Medicare Advantage reduces the risk of unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

By law, Medicare Advantage plans must cover all services in the Original Medicare program. However, a Medicare Advantage plan allows members to customize the services not covered in Original Medicare. These additional benefits can include everything from gym memberships to in-home health visits. Members can also easily include coverage for prescription drugs, whereas Original Medicare members must purchase a separate Part D plan offered by private insurance companies.

The Medicare Advantage plan, which is also known as Medicare Part C, benefits someone 65 years old or older in other ways as well. Because the government pays for parts A and B, with a premium for Part B that is deducted from your Social Security, federally contracted private insurers can provide low- or no-premium plans. Providing low-cost, highly qualified teams of providers, especially with HMOs, also helps keep the costs low.

A Medicare Advantage plan also allows you to select from a variety of deductibles and copays based on your budget and the state of your health. Should your health change it is important to note that Original Medicare does not cap unforeseen out-of-pocket costs, whereas Medicare Advantage plans have an out-of-pocket limit.

It is also important to decide how you want your care coordinated. An HMO will coordinate your care with a single network of providers with your primary care provider (PCP) recommending all outside treatment and prescriptions. A Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) allows you to go out of network without a PCP referral for a higher deductible or copay. Private fee for service allows for any provider that accepts your insurance. HMO plans are typically more cost-effective with lower premiums and copays, especially for seniors with Medicare.

The Medicare Advantage plan carries one other, lesser-known benefit, you don’t have to wait until next October to swap it out or return to Original Medicare. If you’re unhappy with your new Medicare Advantage plan, you can switch to another plan anytime from January 1 to March 31.

Making the right decision about your health plan is often the most important choice you will make for the calendar year. It is also among the most complex, given the variety of available plans in the health marketplace. Decision-making gains still more complexity for individuals who have turned 65 years old, when Medicare benefits become available.

Now is the time to speak with an agent or consultant at no cost to determine the exact Medicare Advantage plan for you in this “New Era of Aging.” Alignment Health is now hosting in-person seminars to help you understand your Medicare options and to guide you through the application process. Visit the Alignment Health website to answer your questions or reserve your space.